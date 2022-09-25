Who is Danna Bui-Negrete? RHOSLC Season 3 newbie got into a dramatic fight with Jen Shah online and offline

Season 3 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) is all set to air on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The trailer, which was released earlier this month, teased a significant amount of drama between the cast members. However, the focus remains on newbie Danna Bui-Negrete, who has already begun her share of drama with OG Jen Shah.

Danna is an entrepreneur in residential and commercial real estate and has been listed as one of Salt Lake City's Top 500 realtors.

As per BravoTV.com, Danna gets involved in some drama when she exposes a rumor about Jen. When the trailer dropped, the latter took to Instagram to share her feelings about her fellow new RHOSLC cast member. In a post shared by the Instagram page (@bravobygays), Jen said:

“1. We don’t know her. 2. Don’t come for me wearing MacDougala 1984 prom dress… 3. Save your Pennies….you’re the one not getting paid and working for free.”

Meanwhile, RHOSLC newbie Danna shared Jen's post and asked her to "get her facts straight before coming at her."

Keep reading to find out more details about their altercation on social media.

More details on RHOSLC cast members Jen Shah and Danna Bui-Negrete's feud explored

The entire online feud began after the trailer was released. In one of the clips, Danna tells Jen that she should play nice “if she wanted some money in her f***ing books.”

After looking at Jen Shah's post on Instagram as response to the trailer, fellow cast member and RHOSLC newbie Danna Bui-Negrate clapped back with a lengthy post on her Instagram stories. According to Reality Blurb, the caption read:

“B**ch quit worrying about my Macdougala cause where you’re going they don’t make Gucci orange jumpsuits..I own multiple properties and businesses [and] I don’t steal from the elderly. I also don’t work for free but you wouldn’t know anything about that because you’ve never worked a day in your life.”

Adding to that, Danna further asked Jen to pay "her mother her retirement money back that she took from her knowing she was guilty."

Jen Shah's reply to RHOSLC newbie Danna Bui-Negrete's comments (Image via therealityrundown/Instagram)

The response didn't sit well with the RHOSLC OG. In a post shared by the Instagram page (@thereailtyrundown) about Danna's response, Jen had her own share of opinions to state. She said:

"Chile it took her three weeks [from the time of Jen’s original post] to clap back…there’s no going at it. I don’t play with Extras.”

The back and forth between the two ladies didn't end there. In response to Jen's comments, the newbie posted her reply to her story and said:

“For someone who doesn’t like to play with extras you sure like to keep my name in your mouth. Have a shahmazing day boo!”

More on the RHOSLC Season 3 trailer

Cast members Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah are all returning for the new season. This season, the cast is joined by friends Angie Harrington, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Katsanevas.

The season will follow Jen Shah's legal journey, as she will be seen admitting to fraud charges levied against her. Currently, the OG is looking at spending approximately 12 years behind bars. Meanwhile, Meredith and Lisa are reeling from their feud and are seen leaning on new support systems.

While Lisa is still dealing with a hot-mic moment when she accused fellow cast member Meredith of cheating on her husband, Heather Gay is working on her upcoming memoir Bad Mormon. Whitney Rose "is on a spiritual healing journey to work through her past traumas."

While viewers are yet to see what transpired between Jen and Danna on RHOSLC to cause a major feud on social media, it looks like their fight is going to be one of the many central themes of the season. Viewers will have to tune into the upcoming installment to see how it all fares out for the ladies.

