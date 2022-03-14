“Whitney and Heather are so annoying”: RHOSLC fans slam Heather Gay and Whitney Rose’s bond in reunion part 3

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) has finally come to an end. The final installment was the third part of its reunion episode that featured host Andy Cohen addressing season 2’s controversies and fights.

While Cohen held Lisa Barlow accountable for maximum controversial remarks on the show, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose were not grilled even a bit. Throughout the season, the latter interfered and stirred the pot multiple times, leading to some big fights and rants.

Those who watched RHOSLC must know that Rose was the one who continuously wanted an answer to Meredith Mark’s father’s funeral. She was the one who made the comments on Jen Shah’s lifestyle, saying Shah had a “sugar daddy,” implying that the housewife cheated on her husband. It was Rose who questioned Mary Cosby’s beliefs and church.

In reunion part 3, viewers didn’t like the fact that Rose was not held accountable for her actions. They also slammed Heather Gay for defending Rose’s actions and insensitive remarks.

In the reality show, the housewives are nicknamed: "Weather" (Whitney + Heather).

What do fans have to say about Heather Gay and Whitney Rose’s friendship?

After listening to Gay speak for Rose, fans slammed their bond and wanted them to split up. They were annoyed with the fact that Gay stood up for Rose, who badmouthed everyone on RHOSLC.

Gay grilled Lisa Barlow for calling her and Rose “inbred polygamous cousins” but marked Rose’s “sugar Dady” comment as “not a big deal.”

Here’s what fans have to say about the housewives’ bond:

Reality TV Junky @Reality_TVJunky I almost just threw my remote at the tv. Heather blindly defending Whitney when Whitney said that she thought Jen had a sugar daddy saying it was a joke. & for heather to minimize it & say it’s not a big deal?! It’s insinuating that Jen was cheating on Coach Shah! #RHOSLC I almost just threw my remote at the tv. Heather blindly defending Whitney when Whitney said that she thought Jen had a sugar daddy saying it was a joke. & for heather to minimize it & say it’s not a big deal?! It’s insinuating that Jen was cheating on Coach Shah! #RHOSLC

kase @kasizzzle heather and whitney need to be split up, they're literally talking for each other #RHOSLC heather and whitney need to be split up, they're literally talking for each other #RHOSLC

🧡🧡 @TallFicus Whitney led the charge against Jen’s lifestyle. Whitney led the charge against Meredith’s father’s death. Whitney led the charge against Mary’s church. Yet Weather is getting by Scott-free. I’m over this shit #RHOSLC Whitney led the charge against Jen’s lifestyle. Whitney led the charge against Meredith’s father’s death. Whitney led the charge against Mary’s church. Yet Weather is getting by Scott-free. I’m over this shit #RHOSLC

𝔭𝔢𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔧𝔬 @aceofzo



I want Mary on the phone asap, come drag her #RHOSLC I thought I liked Heather, but I changed my mind. She’s always hopping in a conversation that has to do with WHITNEY and someone else, NOT HER.I want Mary on the phone asap, come drag her #RHOSLC reunion I thought I liked Heather, but I changed my mind. She’s always hopping in a conversation that has to do with WHITNEY and someone else, NOT HER.I want Mary on the phone asap, come drag her 😂 #RHOSLC #RHOSLCreunion

Libby 🦋 @libby_d15 3 damn hours and Andy didn’t even once attempt to hold Heather and Whitney accountable. Unbelievable! #RHOSLC 3 damn hours and Andy didn’t even once attempt to hold Heather and Whitney accountable. Unbelievable! #RHOSLC

Reality Talks @TalksReality Heather and Whitney always changing the narrative, I hope this doesn’t continue next season, or I will stop watching #RHOSLC #RHOSLC Reunion Heather and Whitney always changing the narrative, I hope this doesn’t continue next season, or I will stop watching #RHOSLC #RHOSLCReunion

All about the "kumbaya moment" in RHOSLC reunion

In the RHOSLC reunion finale, Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay were seen hugging out their differences. Barlow approached the fellow housewife off-camera and hugged her after apologizing to her for the body-shaming comments. She had compared Gay to a “lego figurine” in an episode.

While she was burying the hatchet with Gay, Rose asked for a hug as well. Barlow reluctantly obliged her. Later, Andy Cohen called the hugging session a “kumbaya moment.”

While the trio worked things out at the reunion, Barlow still has a long way to go with Meredith Marks. They have been friends for over 10 years, but Barlow’s infamous rant on an episode ruined their friendship.

Meanwhile, there has been no update regarding Season 3. Hopefully, all the housewives will return in the new season, except Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby. Speculation is rife that Jen Shah might not return as well due to her ongoing money laundering case.

