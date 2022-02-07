“Whitney is out of control”: Fans slam RHOSLC star for questioning Meredith Marks’ father’s memorial

The previous episode of RHOSLC Season 2 featured Lisa Barlow badmouthing Meredith Marks and throwing shade at her for allegedly faking her father’s memorial. The drama continued in Episode 20, where all the housewives attacked Marks with the same question.
However, Whitney Rose crossed a line when she accused Meredith Marks of lying and compared her father’s situation to Marks’. For those unaware, Rose’s dad has a drug addiction and left her and her family when she was little.
Fans were furious with Rose’s insensitive behavior, especially when she said behind Marks’ back that at least the latter knows where her father is. She also lied about her conversation with Marks to Heather Gay.
Netizens call Whitney Rose “dumb”
Viewers were upset with Rose’s insensitive comments toward Marks’ father’s funeral. From justifying her questions to feeling proud of her “private investigator” comment, fans are calling out Rose for being “dumb.”
In Episode 20, Rose yelled at Marks, asking about hiring a private investigator to find out whether the RHOSLC star’s father died in real or not.
Here’s how fans reacted to Rose’s behavior:
All about RHOSLC Episode 20
The second season of the reality show has not disappointed fans as all the episodes have been filled with a whole lot of drama. The latest episode featured all the housewives at Zion, where the topic of discussion was Meredith’s father’s memorial.
While the ten-year friendship between Marks and Lisa Barlow seemed ruined, the ladies were also furious at Mary Cosby. They couldn’t understand the friendship between her and Marks.
After returning to Salt Lake City, Jen Shah visited Cosby’s church, where she was seen being worshiped by her followers. Earlier, Marks revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Cosby left RHOSLC as she was done with all the drama. Thus, she might not return for Season 3.
Another housewife, Jennie Nguyen, will not be part of the upcoming season as Bravo reportedly fired her after her racist social media posts and comments.
The show ended with Rose and Gay at Marks’ home experiencing an electric workout session. They started discussing their Zion trip, which will continue in the next episode.
RHOSLC Episode 21 will air on February 13, Sunday, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.