“Whitney is out of control”: Fans slam RHOSLC star for questioning Meredith Marks’ father’s memorial

The previous episode of RHOSLC Season 2 featured Lisa Barlow badmouthing Meredith Marks and throwing shade at her for allegedly faking her father’s memorial. The drama continued in Episode 20, where all the housewives attacked Marks with the same question.

However, Whitney Rose crossed a line when she accused Meredith Marks of lying and compared her father’s situation to Marks’. For those unaware, Rose’s dad has a drug addiction and left her and her family when she was little.

Fans were furious with Rose’s insensitive behavior, especially when she said behind Marks’ back that at least the latter knows where her father is. She also lied about her conversation with Marks to Heather Gay.

Netizens call Whitney Rose “dumb”

Viewers were upset with Rose’s insensitive comments toward Marks’ father’s funeral. From justifying her questions to feeling proud of her “private investigator” comment, fans are calling out Rose for being “dumb.”

In Episode 20, Rose yelled at Marks, asking about hiring a private investigator to find out whether the RHOSLC star’s father died in real or not.

Here’s how fans reacted to Rose’s behavior:

Imelda Trevino @ImeldaT45523408 #whitneyshutup #ugh Whitney is out of control. Girl her father died..I had no idea if I was coming or going after my father passed. Have some compassion..cannot take her screeching!! Staaaaappppp!!! #RHOSLC Whitney is out of control. Girl her father died..I had no idea if I was coming or going after my father passed. Have some compassion..cannot take her screeching!! Staaaaappppp!!! #RHOSLC #whitneyshutup #ugh

Steph Royalty @StephRoyalty Whitney would do anything to secure her spot even asking about your dead family members Memorial date #RHOSLC Whitney would do anything to secure her spot even asking about your dead family members Memorial date #RHOSLC

Jen Shah is innocent @bravobravobrav0 Whitney’s behaviour was so disgusting maybe this is why her dad doesn’t talk to her anymore #rhoslc Whitney’s behaviour was so disgusting maybe this is why her dad doesn’t talk to her anymore #rhoslc

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #RHOSLC wow Whitney is dumb, Meredith is giving you an example of how hurtful what you said to hee was and now she’s cruel 🤦🏻 #RHOSLC wow Whitney is dumb, Meredith is giving you an example of how hurtful what you said to hee was and now she’s cruel 🤦🏻

TheBravoThem🌈 @BravoThem like why would you even want to be right right at this point? I’d never be the the one



#RHOSLC Correlating and comparing your parent with addiction to someone else’s dead parent is really messed up of Whitneylike why would you even want to be right right at this point? I’d never be the the one Correlating and comparing your parent with addiction to someone else’s dead parent is really messed up of Whitney 😬 like why would you even want to be right right at this point? I’d never be the the one #RHOSLC

Wrex Weed @wrexweed Can we revisit Whitney saying that Meredith should be thankful her dad is dead because at least she knows where he is? #RHOSLC Can we revisit Whitney saying that Meredith should be thankful her dad is dead because at least she knows where he is? #RHOSLC https://t.co/r1aJRNCdcv

Corona🌹 @whoreheycorona These flashbacks only prove that Whitney is the one spreading lies within the group #RHOSLC These flashbacks only prove that Whitney is the one spreading lies within the group #RHOSLC https://t.co/2b9pqhAR5B

Cruz (Jax’s son) is going to block you 🤣 @jax_you is all kinds of cookoo Whitney you didn’t apologize you once again insinuated that Meredith was lying. She isn’t my fav person but that was all kinds of rude in your end and Lisais all kinds of cookoo #RHOSLC Whitney you didn’t apologize you once again insinuated that Meredith was lying. She isn’t my fav person but that was all kinds of rude in your end and Lisa 😳 is all kinds of cookoo #RHOSLC

Eve @eve_elvlove #RHOSLC #WhitneyRose #Bravo Is Whitney this slow/dumb to keep beating a dead horse with Meridian about things that don’t concern her? Did she fall and bump her head or is she drunk? They made a big deal out Meredith’s Father’s funeral date which was totally senseless/irrelevant. #RHOSLC #WhitneyRose #Bravo Is Whitney this slow/dumb to keep beating a dead horse with Meridian about things that don’t concern her? Did she fall and bump her head or is she drunk? They made a big deal out Meredith’s Father’s funeral date which was totally senseless/irrelevant. https://t.co/vFOoKgfGyF

Haben @callmeheavenn2 Whitney really went in the room to get a high-five for questioning Meredith about her mourning her father’s death #RHOSLC Whitney really went in the room to get a high-five for questioning Meredith about her mourning her father’s death #RHOSLC https://t.co/ZBF1EsRhYM

All about RHOSLC Episode 20

The second season of the reality show has not disappointed fans as all the episodes have been filled with a whole lot of drama. The latest episode featured all the housewives at Zion, where the topic of discussion was Meredith’s father’s memorial.

While the ten-year friendship between Marks and Lisa Barlow seemed ruined, the ladies were also furious at Mary Cosby. They couldn’t understand the friendship between her and Marks.

After returning to Salt Lake City, Jen Shah visited Cosby’s church, where she was seen being worshiped by her followers. Earlier, Marks revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Cosby left RHOSLC as she was done with all the drama. Thus, she might not return for Season 3.

Another housewife, Jennie Nguyen, will not be part of the upcoming season as Bravo reportedly fired her after her racist social media posts and comments.

The show ended with Rose and Gay at Marks’ home experiencing an electric workout session. They started discussing their Zion trip, which will continue in the next episode.

RHOSLC Episode 21 will air on February 13, Sunday, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

