“I miss Mary”: RHOSLC fans react as they missed Mary Cosby’s presence in Season 3 premiere

Bravo aired the first episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 3 on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. While fans enjoyed a dramatic premiere, they missed the presence of the show’s alum Mary Cosby.

Mary left in Season 2 after having multiple fights with her co-stars. She was also slammed for racism and insensitivity on the show. Her exit was first revealed by her friend Meredith Marks on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Andy later confirmed this during the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion, which Mary skipped.

Although she's known for her snarky comments, fans missed her on the premiere episode of Season 3. Mary and Jennie Nguyen are former cast members who left the Bravo show last season.

sir🦋darren @SlRDARREN #RHOSLC We're on episode one, and I just wanna say.. Mary M. Cosby, we miss you and your presence on this show #RHOSLC We're on episode one, and I just wanna say.. Mary M. Cosby, we miss you and your presence on this show 💜

Meanwhile, the cast includes Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith, Whitney Rose, Jen Share, Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete.

Fans missed Mary Cosby’s “chaotic energy” in Season 3 premiere

Mary Cosby had a love-hate relationship with fans throughout the previous seasons. While her snarky comments were mostly inappropriate, she used to bring a whole lot of drama and entertainment to the reality TV series.

Here’s how show’s fans reacted after not seeing her in RHOSLC Season 3 premiere:

michelle @3braincellshell We are one episode into #RHOSLC and I already miss Mary Cosby and her step grandfather/cult We are one episode into #RHOSLC and I already miss Mary Cosby and her step grandfather/cult

The Girl U Want @MistressMensa This party would be a little more fun if Mary Cosby was over in the corner making bizarre comments. #RHOSLC This party would be a little more fun if Mary Cosby was over in the corner making bizarre comments. #RHOSLC https://t.co/rG8m5IuV6S

Alien Superstar! @I_Love_Giuseppe I think this season #RHOSLC is going to be dark because of the shift in dynamics. The drama we will get should be good but Mary's cookiness would have taken the show to another level. I think this season #RHOSLC is going to be dark because of the shift in dynamics. The drama we will get should be good but Mary's cookiness would have taken the show to another level.

Dena Middleton @denarmiddleton #RHOSLC I’m sad that Mary is not on the show…I don’t think I will be watching this season. I want to see women of color. #RHOSLC I’m sad that Mary is not on the show…I don’t think I will be watching this season. I want to see women of color.

Who is this? @cloutdoesntpay One thing is for sure. They have my attention. I still miss Mary. It’s weird having all the OGs here without her. We’ll just say she’s on vacation lol #RHOSLC One thing is for sure. They have my attention. I still miss Mary. It’s weird having all the OGs here without her. We’ll just say she’s on vacation lol #RHOSLC

Earlier, Mary indicated that the reports of her leaving the show were untrue. However, no confirmation of her joining the cast members came to light.

Mary parted ways citing ill treatment by co-stars. She didn’t even attend the Season 2 reunion.

RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 1 recap

The premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 started off with Lisa Barlow talking to Heather Gay about her fallout with Meredith Marks.

Meredith and Lisa were best friends for ten years, but their friendship got ruined after the latter went on a rant in Season 2. She badmouthed Meredith in a room with her mic on, and the producers decided to air it.

In the latest episode, Lisa was seen apologizing to Meredith’s husband Seth at Jen Shah’s husband’s birthday party.

Titled “Revenge Marks the Spot,” RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 1’s official synopsis reads:

“The women of Salt Lake City are back. Jen attempts to reunite the ladies at Coach Shah’s 51st birthday party. Lisa’s salacious rant has redefined her friendship with Meredith, but Meredith reveals some alleged Lisa rumors of her own. Jen prepares for pretrial meetings in New York. Whitney turns to Heather for support as she begins to break all ties with the Mormon Church.”

Apart from Meredith-Lisa’s drama, RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 1 also showed Jen Shah talking about her legal case. She was seen adjusting to major changes in her lifestyle, which used to be lavish.

In the episode, she said:

“I went from the Barbie dream house closet to a normal size closet. I would be lying if I said I wasn't scared. I’m not thinking about myself, I'm thinking about my family. I can't imagine being away from them. It would literally kill me."

Last year, Jen and her then assistant Stuart Smith were arrested for money laundering and committing wire fraud. The latest season will show her adjusting to the new lifestyle.

RHOSLC Season 3 will air a new episode next Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch the latest episode on the network's website or check local listings for reruns.

