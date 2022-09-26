How did RHOSLC Season 2 end? A recap ahead of the Season 3 premiere

After much drama and verbal spats, RHOSLC (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) season 2 came to an end in February with a three-part reunion episode ending in mid-March. Season 2 was an emotional rollercoaster ride for the cast members as well as for the viewers of the reality show.

The Bravo show, however, continues to pique fans' interest with the upcoming season 3. The new season of RHOSLC will return on Wednesday, September 28 at 9 pm ET on the network.

The new season of RHOSLC will see the return of Housewives from season 2, namely Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Jen Shah. Mary Cosby left the reality show following her conflict with majority of the stars.

In season 3, the cast will be joined by new friends Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Harrington.

What happened at the end of RHOSLC season 2?

RHOSLC's finale, titled, Why Can't We Be Friends, ended on a pretty dramatic note in Feburary.

In the finale, Lisa Barlow was busy planning her Vida party, while Jen Shah was then accused of committing wire fraud and money laundering in an alleged telemarketing scheme, which she denied at the reunion.

Heather Gay paid a touching tribute to her late father, John, at his memorial. While explaining how she and her family weren't able to get together to honor her father's passing at the time, she said:

“It’s been a year since my dad passed away suddenly, and when he died, it was in the middle of the pandemic. And now, a year later, it feels like the perfect time to have a celebration of life.”

Heather’s nephew, niece, brother, and daughters were all present for her father's memorial, but she was hurt by the absence of several other family members, including her sister, Nancy. At the time, she said:

“There are quite a few people that I invited today that did not show up. My sisters, my brother, my mom. I mean, Nancy hasn’t been a Mormon since she was 16, but she still refused to come to the memorial.”

Lisa Barlow tried to apologize to Meredith for her hot mic rant, but the latter was in no mood for forgiveness. However, Lisa was successful in making amends with Heather and Whitney. After all the ups and downs, Meredith wanted to now focus on her family and brand.

Mary Cosby was slammed for making racist comments toward Jennie Nguyen, after which she decided to quit the show. She did not even appear at the reunion with Andy Cohen. Cosby's church was also accused of being a cult, and a few members even claimed that she coerced money out of them.

What can we expect from season 3?

RHOSLC cast members are now getting back together again for a new season. Viewers can expect to see a few old issues and some new issues surface. The season 3 trailer received positive reactions from fans as it showed the addition of new castmates, among other things.

In the new season of the Bravo drama, Heather Gay will be seen "working on her upcoming memoir, Bad Mormon, about her experience with religion and community, and stepping out of the Church's shadow to form a non-denominational choir," as per the synopsis.

Other Housewives will deal with their personal and professional issues amid all the drama and chaos of season 3.

Tune in on Wednesday on Bravo to watch Season 3 of RHOSLC.

