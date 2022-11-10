What time will RHOSLC season 3 episode 7 air on Bravo? Jen Shah x Angie Harrington feud and more

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) is set to return with another dramatic episode that will feature chaos, confrontation, and even possible reconciliations. Jen is unhappy to see Angie at the choir audition and can’t help but confront her. However, they’re not the only housewives with issues. While trying to talk out their differences, Whitney and Heather end up pushing each other further away.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"All hell breaks loose at choir auditions when Jen confronts Angie; hoping to rise above the drama, Lisa recommits to her faith; Whitney talks to Heather about the distance in their friendship, creating an even greater divide between bad weather."

RHOSLC will return to screens with its latest episode on November 9, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Jen and Angie’s feud continues in the upcoming episode of RHOSLC

Viewers have been fully invested in the online bullying of Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah by the Harringtons, and in the upcoming episode of RHOSLC, titled Choir of Chaos, all hell breaks loose.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Jen decides to confront Angie about the account as she believes it was created by her husband. Angie jumps to his defense and asks other cast members if they’ve ever known him to be a bad person.

During the confrontation, Jen asks Angie if she knows the amount of hate she has received due to the online account. Angie, in turn, asked her if she was talking about Shah Xposed, and Jen angrily said:

"That’s your husband."

Angie defends herself and says she shouldn't be the one getting “s***” for it.” Jen tells her that she’s innocent, and Angie smirks in response, which further upsets the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star. Meanwhile, Heather reaches the scene, and when Angie asks her if she’s ever known her husband to be a bad person, she responds in the negative.

It looks like Jen may have decided to take matters into her own hands since, in the following clip, Sharrieff Shah asks Jen about her behavior. He asked which insult prompted her to take a step that she couldn't return from:

"Which straw breaks the camel’s back?"

This isn’t the first time Angie has stirred up drama on the show. During season 2, she accused RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow of intentionally ruining her party by having her caterer cancel at the last minute, and this time again, she finds herself in the middle of another controversy.

Chris Harrington, the RHOSLC star’s husband, created a fake account to troll Lisa Barlow in an attempt to counter the hate she was getting online. While Lisa was the target of the online trolling scheme, she was not the only cast member upset about it. Chris’ online account was named "Shah Xposed," which left Jen Shah upset and prompted her to take it out on Angie.

However, that’s not all, as the clip teased an argument that saw Lisa and Angie K. on one side and Heather and Angie H. on the other. Lisa tells them not to lie while Heather tells her that she has no friends left.

The upcoming episode of RHOSLC is set to air on Wednesday on Bravo and will be available to stream on Peacock.

