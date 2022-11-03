“Angie and her husband are so messy”: RHOSLC fans react after Angie Harrington’s husband Chris confessed to creating fake Instagram account

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 3 aired its Episode 6 on Bravo on Wednesday, featuring a big revelation by Angie Harrington’s husband.

Chris Harrington confessed on the latest episode that he created a fake Instagram account to troll Lisa Barlow. But, the name of the handle was “shahxposed," implying it was made to troll Jen Shah.

Many jaw-dropping moments were seen in RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 6 after Chris told Meredith Marks and her husband Seth about the fake account. Meanwhile, fans slammed the Harrington couple and called them “messy.”

croeder987 @CaitlinRoeder #RHOSLC Angie and her husband are so messy, so thirsty, and so pathetic- I really hope we don’t have to see much more of them Angie and her husband are so messy, so thirsty, and so pathetic- I really hope we don’t have to see much more of them 😩#RHOSLC

To note, Angie first appeared in Season 1 as Lisa’s friend, but the two had a major fallout that ended their friendship.

RHOSLC fans call out Chris and Angie for being “messy”

Viewers felt that Chris and Angie revealed the fake account secret so that they could reserve a permanent seat on the show.

Fans called Chris “thirsty” and messy on Twitter. Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Zo Milli Shit @zocore Angie and Chris seem super messy and will do anything to get on #RHOSLC Angie and Chris seem super messy and will do anything to get on #RHOSLC https://t.co/bdOobwbIzq

Keon J Steele @KeonJsteele Angie H and her husband are messy as hell. You see how they told a story to paint John as the villain before they tell the story of their own treachery. Yes, John’s reaction makes sense knowing what y’all have been up to. #RHOSLC Angie H and her husband are messy as hell. You see how they told a story to paint John as the villain before they tell the story of their own treachery. Yes, John’s reaction makes sense knowing what y’all have been up to. #RHOSLC

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ Angie & Chris are working hard auditioning for a full time position. #RHOSLC Angie & Chris are working hard auditioning for a full time position. #RHOSLC

The CGS Show @theCGSshow TBH I feel Chris Harrington's social media antics will be what really stops Angie from ever getting a snowflake. #RHOSLC TBH I feel Chris Harrington's social media antics will be what really stops Angie from ever getting a snowflake. #RHOSLC

matt @mcoop These Chris and Angie characters are sketchy. They’re doing all of this for camera. Weirdos. #RHOSLC These Chris and Angie characters are sketchy. They’re doing all of this for camera. Weirdos. #RHOSLC

Adnama @Adnamahello Can we be done with Angie H and her catfish husband? #RHOSLC Can we be done with Angie H and her catfish husband? #RHOSLC

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill Y’all. Please don’t let Angie and Chris happen on RHOSLC please 🙃 #RHOSLC Y’all. Please don’t let Angie and Chris happen on RHOSLC please 🙃 #RHOSLC

In RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 6, Angie and Chris met Meredith Marks and her husband Seth for dinner. While talking about Lisa Barlow, Angie mentioned that she ruined one of her charity events, leading to an end to their friendship.

Angie further stated that she was hurt by the media attack and thus her husband Chris felt that something needed to be done. Chris jumped into the conversation and stated that he felt a lot of hatred for her wife was coming from Lisa.

He continued:

“In a very immature moment, as a 52-year-old man—please judge me later—but I created a fake account.”

Hearing the revelation, Meredith and Seth looked shocked but they maintained their composure. The RHOSLC star then told Chris that what he did was not right, but he at least owned up to his mistake. Meredith further claimed that Lisa has also been rumored to be creating fake accounts.

Why was Jen Shah upset about the fake account saga?

Jen Shah and Angie Harrington were friends before Chris called her up and revealed about the fake Instagram account. He apologized to Jen because the Instagram handle name was “shahxposed.”

Jen talked about her conversation with Chris to Heather Gay, who was also a good friend to the Harrington couple. Jen looked annoyed and furious knowing that Chris had made a fake account in her name. When she told Heather, the latter supported Jen and stated that Chris should not have done such a thing. However, Jen questioned her friend’s loyalty when she saw Angie at Heather’s choir audition.

In the upcoming episode's preview, Jen and Angie were seen fighting outside the audition building. During their heated conversation, Angie would ask Heather in front of Jen whether she thought Chris was a bad person. In response, Heather would say no, which would make Jen even more furious.

Meanwhile, Angie’s arrival on RHOSLC Season 3 has created a lot of drama among the housewives. While her friendship with Lisa and Jen seems to be beyond repair, she has formed strong bonds with Heather, Meredith, and Whitney Rose.

The official synopsis of RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 6, titled “Finsta Fight,” read:

“When Heather is caught telling a lie, Lisa sets the record straight; Whitney is surprised when Justin is unexpectedly laid off; Meredith and Angie H. have a double date with their husbands.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 3 will now return with a new episode on November 9, 2022, on Bravo. Viewers can watch previous episodes on the network’s website or on Peacock.

RHOSLC Season 3 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

