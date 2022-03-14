Why are RHOSLC fans comparing Jen Shah to RHOBH star Erika Jayne?

The RHOSLC Season 2 finale featured Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah talking about their money laundering case. In the reunion episode, host Andy Cohen grilled the housewife about her legal case but was not as harsh as he had previously been with other cast members.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne was attacked by a pile of questions earlier due to her now ex-husband Tom Girardi’s fraud and embezzlement lawsuit. During the RHOSLC reunion that aired on Sunday, viewers noticed that Cohen was lenient with Shah. In fact, they were seen joking around about it and even had a sob story narrated by Sharrieff.

Cohen asked:

“Why do you think they targeted you?”

Shah jokingly replied:

“‘Cause Meredith called the feds. Just kidding.”

While Shah’s husband Sharrieff was treated with respect after her wife was charged, RHOBH’s Jayne had received immense backlash even when she was not charged with any lawsuit. The case was filed against her ex-husband.

How did fans react to Cohen treating two housewives differently?

Viewers slammed host Andy Cohen for treating the two situations differently. Speculation was rife that Bravo might have been harsh on Jayne as it builds a plotline where she came out non-guilty. However, this might not be a possibility in Shah’s case.

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

TheRealityTVRewind @TheRealityTVRe1 Andy did not grill Jen enough like he did to Erika Jayne. Jen’s the one that committed the fraud and going to trial #RHOSLC Andy did not grill Jen enough like he did to Erika Jayne. Jen’s the one that committed the fraud and going to trial #RHOSLC

TheLRodz. @Louisrodz138 The way Jen Shah played the race card to get out the hot seat and ended up getting less heat than Erika Jayne is truly unbelievable. #RHOSLC It's almost like she got a free pass! The way Jen Shah played the race card to get out the hot seat and ended up getting less heat than Erika Jayne is truly unbelievable. #RHOSLC It's almost like she got a free pass!

Del Hurt @Delztweet @erikajayne @TheRealJenShah #RHOSLC #RHOBH #WHL I’m so sad and upset that Andy is so soft and sweet to Jen and Coach but so harsh and rude to Erika Jane. This is completely horrible and Andy should have put Jen in the hot seat as well as Coach like he did to Erika. @Andy I’m so sad and upset that Andy is so soft and sweet to Jen and Coach but so harsh and rude to Erika Jane. This is completely horrible and Andy should have put Jen in the hot seat as well as Coach like he did to Erika. @Andy @erikajayne @TheRealJenShah #RHOSLC #RHOBH #WHL

Kim Elane @TheCleverWife The whole question of why Erika and Coach should be treated differently boils down to this: Jen Shaw is facing jail time with a very real criminal trial, Erika is facing a civil suit for taking money from a criminal husband. The entirety of both situations is different. #RHOSLC The whole question of why Erika and Coach should be treated differently boils down to this: Jen Shaw is facing jail time with a very real criminal trial, Erika is facing a civil suit for taking money from a criminal husband. The entirety of both situations is different. #RHOSLC

Laura Marie @mariamar625 @JaysRealityBlog Erika needs to study Jen Shah who was arrested, has a 12 page Federal Indictment for wire fraud/money laundering the elderly. Erika only has lawsuits, everyone hates her. Jen was arrested for defrauding the elderly and you all love her? 🤔 #RHOSLC @JaysRealityBlog Erika needs to study Jen Shah who was arrested, has a 12 page Federal Indictment for wire fraud/money laundering the elderly. Erika only has lawsuits, everyone hates her. Jen was arrested for defrauding the elderly and you all love her? 🤔 #RHOSLC

Diamonds in Venus ✨ @DiamondsInVenus Jen is screaming hysterically saying “I didn’t do it”. Erika is calmly saying “I didn’t do it”. Jen is ACTING innocent and Erika is the spouse who’s too calm after a crime. Erika’s cold personality works against her. Jen’s crazy personality works for her #RHOSLC Jen is screaming hysterically saying “I didn’t do it”. Erika is calmly saying “I didn’t do it”. Jen is ACTING innocent and Erika is the spouse who’s too calm after a crime. Erika’s cold personality works against her. Jen’s crazy personality works for her #RHOSLC

Catzilla @Catzilla83 It’s really crazy how everyone is defending Jen Shah but have Erika so much hate when she was never even charged. #RHOSLC It’s really crazy how everyone is defending Jen Shah but have Erika so much hate when she was never even charged. #RHOSLC

kal-el no @easymoneyslut #RHOBH y’all have a lot more smoke for Erika than Jen which is hilarious to me #RHOSLC y’all have a lot more smoke for Erika than Jen which is hilarious to me #RHOSLC #RHOBH

beast ⁉️ @RileOf #rhoslc Jen is named in criminal charges for defrauding the elderly and sells merch about it and is beloved but Erika is evil because she's not choosing to give up what money she has and is not even charged with anything?? #rhobh Jen is named in criminal charges for defrauding the elderly and sells merch about it and is beloved but Erika is evil because she's not choosing to give up what money she has and is not even charged with anything?? #rhobh #rhoslc

RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s next trial is in March

Erika Jayne was recently dismissed from a fraud and embezzlement lawsuit in January.

On the other hand, Shah consistently stated that she was innocent in the RHOSLC reunion. Her next trial is in March, and she’s the only defendant who has not pleaded guilty yet. Shah's own assistant and another co-defendant have pleaded guilty, making the case difficult for her.

Shah’s legal storyline was one of the highlights of Season 2. While some fellow housewives gave her a hard time, some stood by her for support. She blamed Meredith Marks for not believing in her and questioned the ladies for not supporting her and calling her “controversial.”

Only time will tell whether Shah can appear in Season 3 of RHOSLC. The upcoming season will see new faces as two housewives have already left the show. Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby will not return.

Nguyen was fired by Bravo for her racist posts online, while Cosby quit the show after cast members questioned her beliefs. In fact, she didn’t attend the reunion but left harsh texts to all the housewives, except Nguyen.

