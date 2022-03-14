Why are RHOSLC fans comparing Jen Shah to RHOBH star Erika Jayne?

The RHOSLC Season 2 finale featured Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah talking about their money laundering case. In the reunion episode, host Andy Cohen grilled the housewife about her legal case but was not as harsh as he had previously been with other cast members.
RHOBH star Erika Jayne was attacked by a pile of questions earlier due to her now ex-husband Tom Girardi’s fraud and embezzlement lawsuit. During the RHOSLC reunion that aired on Sunday, viewers noticed that Cohen was lenient with Shah. In fact, they were seen joking around about it and even had a sob story narrated by Sharrieff.
Cohen asked:
“Why do you think they targeted you?”
Shah jokingly replied:
“‘Cause Meredith called the feds. Just kidding.”
While Shah’s husband Sharrieff was treated with respect after her wife was charged, RHOBH’s Jayne had received immense backlash even when she was not charged with any lawsuit. The case was filed against her ex-husband.
How did fans react to Cohen treating two housewives differently?
Viewers slammed host Andy Cohen for treating the two situations differently. Speculation was rife that Bravo might have been harsh on Jayne as it builds a plotline where she came out non-guilty. However, this might not be a possibility in Shah’s case.
Take a look at fans’ reactions here:
RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s next trial is in March
Erika Jayne was recently dismissed from a fraud and embezzlement lawsuit in January.
On the other hand, Shah consistently stated that she was innocent in the RHOSLC reunion. Her next trial is in March, and she’s the only defendant who has not pleaded guilty yet. Shah's own assistant and another co-defendant have pleaded guilty, making the case difficult for her.
Shah’s legal storyline was one of the highlights of Season 2. While some fellow housewives gave her a hard time, some stood by her for support. She blamed Meredith Marks for not believing in her and questioned the ladies for not supporting her and calling her “controversial.”
Only time will tell whether Shah can appear in Season 3 of RHOSLC. The upcoming season will see new faces as two housewives have already left the show. Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby will not return.
Nguyen was fired by Bravo for her racist posts online, while Cosby quit the show after cast members questioned her beliefs. In fact, she didn’t attend the reunion but left harsh texts to all the housewives, except Nguyen.