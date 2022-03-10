Jen Shah Not Guilty merch: Where to buy, price and more about RHOSLC star's collection ahead of fraud trial

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s renowned actress, Jen Shah, recently introduced her Not Guilty merchandise. The all-new line of the collection seemed scandalous as it was released ahead of Jen’s wire fraud trial.

The reality-TV star launched the newest merch in partnership with Rebel P Customs, an apparel company. Jen divulged the news of her merch release via an Instagram post on March 7, in which the actress labeled the collection as “Shah Squad.”

In related news, the actress expressed that she is longing for Kim Kardashian to band together with her legal team before her forthcoming money laundering and wire fraud court hearing. Jen stated that she is being accused wrongly, but also seemed confident about Kim’s presence in her legal team,

“I was dead serious [about wanting Kardashian] because at this point I’m feeling like I’m wrongly accused of something. I don’t know what the hell is going on.”

All about Jen Shah’s Not Guilty collection

The designs of Jen Shah’s eyebrow-raising apparel collection revolves around the legal action taken against the actress.

The t-shirts with graphic prints exhibiting “Not Guilty” are added to the latest edition. In addition, the line of merchandise also offers solid black t-shirts and hoodies emblazoned with “Shahmazing” and “Shah Squad” stamping on them.

The prices for t-shirts are marked at $25 and $30, whereas the solid colored hoodies cost $65. The highest-priced item in the merch collection is the Shahmazing Satin Baseball Jacket which is marked at $120. All the pieces are available for purchase on Rebel P Customs' official website.

One of the tees features Jen’s countenance from when she was detained by federal authorities for her purported entanglement in a $5 million countrywide fraudulent telemarketing scheme.

In March last year, the 48-year-old was reportedly arrested for cheating on the masses, especially aged people, by means of a swindling scheme.

The Not Guilty merch is made with 100% fine ring-spun combed cotton. Lightweight jersey tees are created in white and black colors. On the front side, the tees feature “Not Guilty”, while on the rear side it reads “#JusticeforJenShah”.

Jen Shah’s RHOSLC co-star, Meredith Marks has already expressed her approval for the brand new collection. The latter commented a heart emoji on the former’s Instagram post, expressing solidarity.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul