What time will RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 2 air on Bravo? Cheating allegations, Arizona trip and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 3 premiered last week on Bravo. It gathered the main cast members under one roof to celebrate Jen Shah’s husband’s birthday.

The first episode ended with Lisa Barlow apologizing to Meredith Marks’ husband, Seth. The upcoming episode will see Meredith telling Lisa that the latter was no longer a “safe space” for her.

RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 2 will air on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can later watch the episode on the network’s site as well. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services or TV providers.

Meredith addresses Lisa’s cheating rumors in new episode

The second episode of RHOSLC Season 3 will feature Meredith and Whitney Rose addressing Lisa’s cheating rumors.

In the previous episode, Jen Shah told Meredith that she got to know from her inner circle about Lisa’s affairs. In Episode 2, Meredith will share the information with Whitney.

A preview, shared on Bravo’s site, showed Whitney claiming to have heard similar rumors about Lisa from a mutual friend. In the clip, Meredith came to visit Whitney at her house.

While discussing Lisa’s cheating allegations, Meredith said:

“Jen just made reference to there having been affairs.”

When Whitney asked Meredith what she knew regarding the alleged rumors, the latter stated:

“I just heard that she [Lisa] was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vita tequila. I have no idea if it’s true or false, sounds absurd to me.”

Whitney responded:

“I know that sounds absurd, but it’s really not because I’ve actually heard the same thing you have heard. I have a friend and it’s a mutual friend of Lisa’s, and he’s very wealthy and very well known in Utah. And I’ve heard that she slept with him to sway him to invest in her businesses.”

What more to expect from RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 2?

The title of RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 2 is Searching for Sereni-tea. The official synopsis reads:

“Whitney plans a girl's trip to Arizona to support Jen, but is blindsided when Meredith shares an alleged rumour about Lisa; Jen gets emotional support from her mum; Lisa talks to Jack about his future; an emotional experience inspires the women.”

In the upcoming episode, Whitney will organize a trip to Arizona for the RHOSLC cast. On this trip, they will go through a healing process, leading to heartfelt revelations. Whitney will share details about her traumatic childhood, while Jen will express her fears regarding her lawsuit.

In a sneak peek clip, the ladies unveiled their vulnerable selves after a session with a shaman. When Meredith was asked about her feelings after the session, she said:

“It was intense, and it’s not my first time working with a shaman. And so I apologize to all of you for not getting here in a timely fashion. But I had some anxiety about it, to be quiet honest. It stemmed from me not feeling very safe.”

Meredith further mentioned that she was triggered by their last trip together, where everyone accused her of faking her father’s death. The incident occurred during RHOSLC Season 2, and after the accusations, Lisa and Meredith’s ten-year friendship was ruined.

Meanwhile, the ladies will be seen stirring new drama in RHOSLC Season 3, which airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

