“She is lowkey insufferable”: RHOSLC fans slam Whitney Rose as her husband got fired and she made it all about herself

Whitney Rose’s husband Justin revealed in RHOSLC, aka The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3 Episode 6 that he was fired from his job.

Whitney was shocked to hear the news and started blaming the backward thinking of society. The RHOSLC housewife believed that Justin lost his job due to the couple’s intimate scene from Season 2.

Fans were upset with Whitney because she made the whole situation about herself, instead of consoling her crying husband.

sophia 🇦🇫 @smhatef Idk man the way Whitney responded to her husband getting fired… she is lowkey insufferable tbh. #RHOSLC Idk man the way Whitney responded to her husband getting fired… she is lowkey insufferable tbh. #RHOSLC

After Justin told Whitney about being fired, she said:

“So, the fact that your wife has a career and is successful, you can no longer work here? This has everything to do with them shaming me for what kind of ‘woman’ I am.”

RHOSLC fans call out Whitney for ignoring Justin’s feelings

Whitney, an ex-Mormon, compared her husband’s situation to the time she was a child and was barred from certain things because she was “not a man.” Justin further told his wife that his boss implied that his termination was because of Whitney’s growing fame.

He said:

"He said how much he appreciated the work I had done but, ‘With Whitney being a public figure, I just didn’t see how we were going to be able to make this continue to work.’”

Justin mentioned that he knew something like this was coming, but he was still shocked when he was asked to leave. He was seen heartbroken and crying while thinking about the situation. But Whitney didn’t get up to console him and instead turned the entire conversation around about her and her struggles.

Fans slammed her for ignoring Justin’s feelings. Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Kami @MeidasKami Whitney is so self absorbed that she can't grasp that her husband was a representative of a company and had to conduct himself publicly in a way that did not give bad optics to the company he represented. Buyers could be turned off. #RHOSLC Whitney is so self absorbed that she can't grasp that her husband was a representative of a company and had to conduct himself publicly in a way that did not give bad optics to the company he represented. Buyers could be turned off. #RHOSLC

dramabananna @dramabananna So sorry Whitney, but Justin getting fired has nothing to do with Mormon religion or you being a successful woman, but with the company’s image. It’s brand management #RHOSLC So sorry Whitney, but Justin getting fired has nothing to do with Mormon religion or you being a successful woman, but with the company’s image. It’s brand management #RHOSLC

Emily @auntemilyy Justin just sitting there listening to Whitney make this entire situation with him getting fired, somehow, all about her… #rhoslc Justin just sitting there listening to Whitney make this entire situation with him getting fired, somehow, all about her… #rhoslc https://t.co/uAXQpw47vf

tom @thom_ahs It takes a special type of person to turn around Justin’s firing to making it all about her. I get Whitney’s upset and relates it to the Mormon church but she basically made it all about her being silenced and not about him actually getting fired. #RHOSLC It takes a special type of person to turn around Justin’s firing to making it all about her. I get Whitney’s upset and relates it to the Mormon church but she basically made it all about her being silenced and not about him actually getting fired. #RHOSLC

BRANDY @Bran_Lynn Whitney husband just lost his job yet she feels the need to make it about herself. Your husband is crying and you don’t comfort him you make statements about losing his salary. #RHOSLC Whitney husband just lost his job yet she feels the need to make it about herself. Your husband is crying and you don’t comfort him you make statements about losing his salary. #RHOSLC https://t.co/Vo5OwYkI3Z

stressica @_JESSrelax Whitney, your poor behavior is why your husband lost his job. Not every company cares about Real Housewives okayyyy #RHOSLC Whitney, your poor behavior is why your husband lost his job. Not every company cares about Real Housewives okayyyy #RHOSLC

Tay G @taygouin Whitney, baby… Your husband got fired, please don’t make it about your HILLING #RHOSLC Whitney, baby… Your husband got fired, please don’t make it about your HILLING #RHOSLC

Real Legend @Legend32Real Whitney’s husband was fired, but of course Whitney will end up talking about her “trauma”. #RHOSLC Whitney’s husband was fired, but of course Whitney will end up talking about her “trauma”. #RHOSLC

In the previous season of RHOSLC, Whitney decided to spice things up between her and Justin. So they covered their semi-naked bodies with paint, leading to intimate moments. At the time, fans found the "love art" segment cringe-worthy.

In RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 6, Whitney confessed that the scene was cringy but she was proud of it. Discussing about Justin’s job situation, Whitney said:

“It is normal to want to be intimate with your husband. It feels like that final straw is when we did the ‘Love is art’ [scene].”

She continued:

“Yeah, that could be cringey but I’m freakin’ proud of that. I feel like this is taking me back to when I was 18, like, ‘If you’re not a man, you can’t have it.’ I feel like you were literally asked to suppress your wife or leave [your job].”

What was Justin’s job?

Justin, Whitney Rose’s husband, was the chief sales and marketing officer of LifeVantage, “a Utah-based multilevel marketing company that sells dietary supplements.”

He was allegedly fired because of his wife and the intimate scene the couple did in RHOSLC Season 2. In the latest Season 3 episode, Whitney was seen upset and worried about their future as Justin lost his well-paying job.

She shared her concerns about the family's financial security as they didn’t have much savings left after she invested most of it in relaunching her Wild Rose Beauty brand.

In a confessional, Whitney said:

“All I can think about is, ‘What does this mean? What’s going to happen?’ I don’t make as much as Justin does. We’re just barely catching our breath from taking a risk last year with Wild Rose Beauty. What about our house, our lifestyle, kids’ soccer, food, cars? Like, do I need to sell all my purses? What does this mean?”

In the upcoming episodes, the couple will be seen figuring out their financial problems. To note, they have two young kids together — Bobbie and Brooks.

RHOSLC Season 3 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

