Who is Angie Katsanevas? RHOSLC season 3 newcomer runs her own salon business

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) is set to premiere on September 28 at 9:00 pm ET. Viewers can expect a lot more drama to emerge this season as there will be a new addition to the cast. Jen’s friend, Angie Katsanevas, a business owner, wife, and mother is all set to appear on the show. She will be seen playing an important part in Jen's life.

RHOSLC features housewives from affluent families in Salt Lake City, who balance both their professional and personal lives. However, amidst managing the two worlds, they also have to deal with the crazy drama that regularly unfolds in their social groups.

Angie Katsanevas auditioned for RHOSLC in 2019

Viewers will be surprised to learn that Angie Katsanevas auditioned for a spot on the show in 2019 but unfortunately failed to make the cut. However, she is now all set to make her debut on the show as a loyal friend to housewife Jen Shah.

Katsanevas is best known for co-founding Lunatic Fringe with her husband, Shawn Trujillo. The Professional Beauty Association’s North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) also honored them as the founders of Lunatic Fringe Salons with the Salon MBA (Masters in Business) award.

Within two decades of her opening her salon, Angie managed to expand her venture to 10 branches across four states.

Angie feels that even though the salons provide great cut and color services as their prominent treatments, services like the Kérastase’s Fusio-Dose treatment set her establishment apart.

She and her husband revealed in an interview with New York Banner that:

"Treatments are not something just anyone can offer or they might not have a high-quality product to offer. We are really known for our treatments, they’re a great add-on.”

RHOSLC's Angie Katsanevas has been married to Shawn Trujillo for more than 25 years

The couple first met at Trujillo’s salon where Angie visited as a customer. It so happened that she took a seat next to him at the station and they both connected and developed a friendship immediately. Their initial interaction later led to a professional partnership as well.

In 1999, the couple left the salon where they initially met. They were ready and willing to take their passion and expertise in the salon business to the next level and create their own venture after working side-by-side for more than four years.

The duo took a leap of faith and started their successful business, Lunatic Fringe, a salon dedicated to assisting individuals in their professional growth.

Angie also shared her first impression of meeting her husband, as she said:

"When he was a hairdresser I was just starting beauty school, so we met in the salon and then I started going to beauty school. Then I worked in the salon as his assistant for a while.”

The couple has now been married for over 25 years and share a 10-year-old daughter named Elektra.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television) with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon, and Chaz Morgan serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer for the show.

Viewers can catch the premiere of RHOSLC season 3 on September 28 on Bravo TV.

