What time will RHOSLC season 3 episode 9 air on Bravo? Angie Katsanevas brings in drama and more

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 has never disappointed viewers in terms of drama and entertainment.

Last week, the much-anticipated show didn’t air a new episode due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Therefore, RHOSLC season 3 episode 9 will air on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

The upcoming episode will see the cast members enjoying a trip to San Diego. The ladies featured in season 3 of the popular reality show include Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Harrington. The latter will be the only cast member not to join the girl’s trip to San Diego in the next episode.

Airing schedule of RHOSLC season 3 episode 9

Season 3 of RHOSLC, aka The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is all set to air its ninth episode on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on Bravo. The episode’s run time is one hour from 8 to 9 PM ET (Eastern Time). Earlier, the show used to air at 9 PM ET, but the slot has now been given to a new Bravo show, Love Without Borders.

Viewers can watch episode 9 on the network’s website as well, but only after it airs on the channel. It will be available on Peacock TV the following day, along with previous episodes.

Those who don’t have the Bravo channel can opt for various TV providers to stream the show. Some popular streaming services include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, Xtreme, Verizon, dish, and Optimum.

What to expect from the new episode of RHOSLC?

Episode 9 of RHOSLC season 3 promises to be only the beginning of the drama. Jen Shah and Angie K. plan a girls’ trip to San Diego, where they invite almost all the cast members.

In the previous episode, the duo mentioned that they decided to invite Meredith, Lisa, Whitney, and Heather. While inviting Meredith via video call, Jen found out that Danna was sitting next to Meredith.

Jen told Danna that she would have invited the latter as well, but then she heard from Angie K. that Danna called Jen a “bully.” Meredith tried to calm Jen down, but the latter hung up. Despite the feud, Meredith will convince Jen to invite Danna to San Diego.

The title of RHOSLC season 3 episode 9 is Not a Yacht of Fun, and the official synopsis reads:

“Meredith convinces Jen to include Danna on the girl's trip, but when Angie K. claims the primary bedroom, she becomes a target; Heather, Lisa and Whitney take sides, but when Angie K. retaliates with an accusation against Jen, it becomes a war.”

In the upcoming episode, Angie K. is all set to bring in a whole lot of drama to the show. In the mid-season trailer, her BFF Jen was seen pouring a drink on her. In episode 9, Angie will be seen landing in the ladies’ bad books after claiming the primary bedroom on Jen’s trip.

The San Diego trip will also feature another blowout between Heather and Whitney. The former will be bashed by most of the ladies of RHOSLC for not being a good friend. Unfortunately, Heather will also injure herself during the trip. A scene from the preview featured her with a black eye.

Only time will tell whether old friendships will survive or new ones will be made by the end of season 3.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the new episodes of RHOSLC (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) season 3 every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 PM ET.

