“What happened?”: RHOSLC fans react after Heather Gay appears with a black eye in mid-season trailer

The mid-season trailer of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 was recently dropped and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Bravo fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes after witnessing the drama in the trailer. They were quite curious about the clip’s end scene where Heather Gay appeared with a black eye.

The scene was shown in the premiere trailer as well. Going by the mid-season teaser, it is certain that the incident is set to happen in San Diego, where the ladies are going next on a group trip. The video also showed Heather’s friends turning against her.

"Was it Jen?": Fans curious to know who gave Heather a black eye

Since the release of the RHOSLC mid-season trailer, Twitter has been flooded with fans asking who gave Heather Gay a black eye.

Take a look at the reactions:

Throughout the clip, Heather’s friends Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Jen Shah slammed her for not being a good friend. Towards the end of the trailer, Heather was seen entering her room and shutting the door behind her. The handle was seen moving as if someone was trying to open the door from outside the room.

After a while, Heather opened the door, and the next scene showed her removing her sunglasses and revealing a black eye. She showed it to Meredith Marks, who gasped in shock.

Most of the scenes shown in the mid-season trailer are set to happen in San Diego. In RHOSLC season 3 episode 8 (aired on Wednesday, November 16), Jen Shah and Angie Katsanevas invited their friends on the trip.

While Meredith, Lisa Barlow, Heather, and Whitney were invited on the trip, Danna Bui-Negrete was disinvited by Jen in the latest episode. However, Danna was seen in the mid-season trailer.

Angie Harrington was missing from RHOSLC mid-season trailer

The mid-season trailer of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 featured all the ladies, except one. The cast member who was missing from the clip was Angie Harrington.

She joined the cast in season 3 after leaving Bravo’s show in the first season. Harrington appeared in a few episodes of RHOSLC season 3 and brought a lot of drama with her. The major storyline centered around her this season was her husband Chris creating a fake Instagram account.

In one of the previous episodes of the latest season, Chris told Meredith and her husband Seth that he created a fake Instagram handle called “shahxposed” to troll Lisa Barlow. He made the profile to tarnish Lisa’s image as a “revenge” for the time she insulted Chris’ wife Harrington.

For those unaware, Harrington joined RHOSLC in season 1 as Lisa’s friend, but a business conflict turned the two friends into foes.

Last week’s episode showed Jen Shah finding out about it from Chris himself. She was furious as the account name implied that he created the account to troll her. A big fight broke out in the previous episode between Jen and Harrington for the same reason.

Has Harrington’s journey on RHOSLC season 3 been cut short due to her husband’s actions? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the latest episode on Bravo’s site or Peacock TV. RHOSLC airs a new episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

