“Masterpiece”: RHOSLC fans troll Lisa and Heather as they argue in the middle of choir practice in season 3 episode 8

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 8 aired episode 3 on Wednesday, featuring Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay trying to work things out between them.
The two housewives haven't seen eye-to-eye since Heather accused Lisa of sending a “get well soon” text to Heather on the day of her father’s demise. Lisa then posted a few private messages on social media, stating that she sent the aforementioned message a few days ago of Heather’s father’s death and not on the same day.
On the latest episode of RHOSLC, Lisa arrived at the rehearsals of Heather’s choir. As soon as the choir started humming, Lisa apparently decided to have a conversation with Heather at the same time. Fans of the show found the entire situation funny.
The members of the choir were giving the two ladies side-eye as they picked an appropriate moment to have an argument.
Here’s what fans have to say about the Lisa-Heather choir situation
In the previous episode, Heather invited Lisa to audition for her choir. However, she didn’t expect Lisa to come because of their feud. Interestingly, Lisa gave the audition and got selected, which was why she arrived for the rehearsals in episode 8 of RHOSLC season 3.
Heather and Lisa greeted each other with warm hugs. When the choir director asked everyone to stand up and hum with him, Lisa told Heather that they should talk. The latter tried to make her understand that it was not the right time, but Lisa had already started speaking and was not listening.
RHOSLC fans found it hysterical as the two ladies were arguing while the choir was singing just behind them. Viewers couldn’t believe how the entire scene played out where Lisa asked Heather if the latter even liked her, and the camera turned towards the choir director saying, “2..3..4.”
Take a look at fans’ reactions:
In RHOSLC season 3 episode 8, Heather and Lisa started to have a conversation to solve their feud, but it turned into an argument.
Heather asked:
“Why would you take like something that’s like very sensitive, such as my dad’s obituary and death and the text messages that I exchanged with you while my dad was dying, ok, and tweet that if you didn’t want to go backward with me?”
Lisa responded:
“You have to see my side too. My character was denigrated because you told a lie and I was like I have to clear my name. I had second-guessed myself, Heather.”
Their argument kept going on while the choir sang, standing just a few steps behind them.
RHOSLC season 8 episode 8 recap
In RHOSLC season 8 episode 8, Lisa and Heather seemed to find common ground towards the end of their conversation. But the latter got annoyed when Whitney Rose joined the conversation.
Whitney called out Heather for not listening to her and for throwing her out of the latter’s house in episode 7. The discussion turned into a fight between the cousins and Heather stormed out of the conversation.
Titled “RSVPlease,” Episode 8’s official synopsis read:
“Jen, Lisa and Whitney unite to address their issues with Heather, but only Lisa finds common ground with Heather. Meredith copes with past family trauma. The husbands meet up for a BBQ. Jen and Angie K. invite the women to San Diego, but an interaction with Danna causes Jen to storm off.”
The episode featured another feud between Jen Shah and Danna Bui-Negrete. Jen was furious with Danna after learning that the latter called her “bully.” Their face-to-face fight will be shown in upcoming episodes.
Meanwhile, RHOSLC season 8 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.