“Masterpiece”: RHOSLC fans troll Lisa and Heather as they argue in the middle of choir practice in season 3 episode 8

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 8 aired episode 3 on Wednesday, featuring Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay trying to work things out between them.

The two housewives haven't seen eye-to-eye since Heather accused Lisa of sending a “get well soon” text to Heather on the day of her father’s demise. Lisa then posted a few private messages on social media, stating that she sent the aforementioned message a few days ago of Heather’s father’s death and not on the same day.

On the latest episode of RHOSLC, Lisa arrived at the rehearsals of Heather’s choir. As soon as the choir started humming, Lisa apparently decided to have a conversation with Heather at the same time. Fans of the show found the entire situation funny.

taz urnov @tazvonrue that horrendously wrong-on-all-sides conversation between lisa and heather while the choir around them sings louder and higher by the second djxjsjxnsn……masterpiece #RHOSLC that horrendously wrong-on-all-sides conversation between lisa and heather while the choir around them sings louder and higher by the second djxjsjxnsn……masterpiece #RHOSLC

The members of the choir were giving the two ladies side-eye as they picked an appropriate moment to have an argument.

Here’s what fans have to say about the Lisa-Heather choir situation

In the previous episode, Heather invited Lisa to audition for her choir. However, she didn’t expect Lisa to come because of their feud. Interestingly, Lisa gave the audition and got selected, which was why she arrived for the rehearsals in episode 8 of RHOSLC season 3.

Heather and Lisa greeted each other with warm hugs. When the choir director asked everyone to stand up and hum with him, Lisa told Heather that they should talk. The latter tried to make her understand that it was not the right time, but Lisa had already started speaking and was not listening.

RHOSLC fans found it hysterical as the two ladies were arguing while the choir was singing just behind them. Viewers couldn’t believe how the entire scene played out where Lisa asked Heather if the latter even liked her, and the camera turned towards the choir director saying, “2..3..4.”

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

angi Cronen @angicronen This Lisa and Heather scene with them hashing out their issues and the choir warming up in the background is everything. Yes we need #RHOSLC . This is outstanding housewives production This Lisa and Heather scene with them hashing out their issues and the choir warming up in the background is everything. Yes we need #RHOSLC. This is outstanding housewives production

Beyoncé’s Wind Machine @MikeyTBH Heather and Lisa Barlow arguing with each other over the vocal warmups of this choir is too funny. #RHOSLC is insane. Heather and Lisa Barlow arguing with each other over the vocal warmups of this choir is too funny. #RHOSLC is insane.

not julia @ceIestewright heather and lisa fighting in the middle of choir… it’s giving glee #RHOSLC heather and lisa fighting in the middle of choir… it’s giving glee #RHOSLC

Catherine M @catmiggs @heathergay29 and @LisaBarlow7 having this fight while the choir is doing warm ups in the background is the most unhinged yet amazing thing I have seen on tv in a long time. #RHOSLC @heathergay29 and @LisaBarlow7 having this fight while the choir is doing warm ups in the background is the most unhinged yet amazing thing I have seen on tv in a long time. #RHOSLC

BravoAndBlaze @BravoAndBlaze This show is UNREAL. Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay arguing with a choir humming in the background. I can’t 🤣 #RHOSLC This show is UNREAL. Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay arguing with a choir humming in the background. I can’t 🤣 #RHOSLC https://t.co/sJBz2maL6h

Philip Tetro @PhilipTetro THE LISA AND HEATHER CONVERSATION DURING THE ASCENDING SCALES CHOIR WARM UPS IS EMMY WORTHY #RHOSLC THE LISA AND HEATHER CONVERSATION DURING THE ASCENDING SCALES CHOIR WARM UPS IS EMMY WORTHY #RHOSLC

MyBrakeIsBravoTV @MamiBravoTV Heather and Lisa trying to talk while on choir practice is just hysterical! #RHOSLC Heather and Lisa trying to talk while on choir practice is just hysterical! #RHOSLC

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ The longer Heather & Lisa have their mini powwow off to the side the louder the choir gets. #RHOSLC The longer Heather & Lisa have their mini powwow off to the side the louder the choir gets. #RHOSLC https://t.co/02kgmOx1iV

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 8, Heather and Lisa started to have a conversation to solve their feud, but it turned into an argument.

Heather asked:

“Why would you take like something that’s like very sensitive, such as my dad’s obituary and death and the text messages that I exchanged with you while my dad was dying, ok, and tweet that if you didn’t want to go backward with me?”

Lisa responded:

“You have to see my side too. My character was denigrated because you told a lie and I was like I have to clear my name. I had second-guessed myself, Heather.”

Their argument kept going on while the choir sang, standing just a few steps behind them.

RHOSLC season 8 episode 8 recap

In RHOSLC season 8 episode 8, Lisa and Heather seemed to find common ground towards the end of their conversation. But the latter got annoyed when Whitney Rose joined the conversation.

Whitney called out Heather for not listening to her and for throwing her out of the latter’s house in episode 7. The discussion turned into a fight between the cousins and Heather stormed out of the conversation.

Titled “RSVPlease,” Episode 8’s official synopsis read:

“Jen, Lisa and Whitney unite to address their issues with Heather, but only Lisa finds common ground with Heather. Meredith copes with past family trauma. The husbands meet up for a BBQ. Jen and Angie K. invite the women to San Diego, but an interaction with Danna causes Jen to storm off.”

The episode featured another feud between Jen Shah and Danna Bui-Negrete. Jen was furious with Danna after learning that the latter called her “bully.” Their face-to-face fight will be shown in upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, RHOSLC season 8 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes