What time will RHOSLC season 3 episode 8 air on Bravo? Jen slams Danna for calling her a “bully”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 is bringing in a lot of drama since its first episode. In the upcoming installment, Jen Shah plans a trip to San Diego with the housewives, except for one.

Episode 8 of RHOSLC season 3 will air on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. It will feature cast members Jen, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Harrington, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Katsanevas.

The official synopsis of season 3 episode 8, titled RSVPlease, reads as:

“Jen, Lisa and Whitney unite to address their issues with Heather, but only Lisa finds common ground with Heather; Meredith copes with past family trauma; the husbands meet up for a BBQ.”

The new episode will show Jen and Anie Katsanevas planning a fun trip where Danna Bui-Negrete will be disinvited to her face. Viewers will also see Whitney telling Jen and Lisa about Heather’s behavior from the previous episode.

What can you expect from RHOSLC season 3 episode 8?

RHOSLC season 3 episode 8 promises to be dramatic and entertaining, as it will focus on the aftermath of the huge fight that occurred in the previous episode. Jen shouted at Angie Harrington in episode 7 for tarnishing her reputation.

Earlier, Harrington’s husband Chris revealed that he made a fake Instagram page called “shahxposed” to troll Lisa Barlow. As the name suggested that it was meant for Jen, the latter lost her temper when she saw Harrington at Heather Gay’s choir audition.

In a preview of RHOSLC season 3 episode 8, Jen’s friend Angie Katsanevas told her that Danna, who was witnessing the fight, stated that she was bullying Harrington. So when Katsanevas and Jen video-called Meredith Marks to invite her to San Diego, Jen’s expression changed seeing Danna at Meredith’s house.

After inviting Meredith, Jen addressed Danna and said:

“And Danna I would’ve invited you but I just heard you were talking sh*t [about me], girl!”

Danna tried to explain to Jen that she didn’t appreciate the way the latter was speaking to Harrington. The reality star was in no mood to listen to Danna’s side, so she cut the call. She was then seen fuming with rage while telling Katsanevas that she was not a “bully.”

In addition to Jen’s drama, RHOSLC’s new episode will also feature Heather and Lisa trying to solve their fight. Only time will tell whether the two can be friends again.

Apart from the drama, the ladies will also have some fun in episode 8. Whitney, Lisa, and Jen will spend some time together skiing, where Whitney will tell the girls about how Heather pushed her out of her house in episode 7.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 8 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET.

Viewers can also live stream the episode on fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and Philo. Several TV providers, such as Xfinity, Dish, Spectrum, Verizon and Optimum, are also available.

The episode will stream on Peacock TV the following day.

