Why is RHOSLC season 3 episode 9 not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

Bravo's RHOSLC (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) premiered with season 3 earlier this year. The famed reality TV series has featured a lot of drama ever since it released its first episode.

RHOSLC airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT only on Bravo. While the series is religiously watched by viewers every week, sadly, episode 9 will not be airing this week due to a change in the schedule. Bravo will instead air the movie Devil Wears Prada starring award-winning actresses Ann Hathaway and Meryl Streep in place of the reality show's latest episode.

No particular reason has been given for the change in schedule. The series is expected to return next week at its regular time with episode 9. If you're curious to know what to expect in the forthcoming episode, keep reading!

Episode 9 of RHOSLC season 3 will return to Bravo next week with a girls' trip

The upcoming episode 9 of RHOSLC will return to Bravo on November, 30, 2022, Wednesday night at its scheduled time 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. Viewers can watch the episode live on Bravo when it airs or stream it on Peacock the next day.

Fans can also stream the episode on Bravo's official site after it airs if they have a subscription and are registered. All previous episodes of the series are also available to watch on the official site of the network.

Titled Not a Yacht of Fun, the forthcoming episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will see the ladies taking a trip to San Diego. The episode will also show how Angie K becomes a target when she claims the primary bedroom.

The official synopsis for the episode reads,

"Meredith convinces Jen to include Danna on the girl's trip, but when Angie K. claims the primary bedroom, she becomes a target; Heather, Lisa and Whitney take sides, but when Angie K. retaliates with an accusation against Jen, it becomes a war."

Prior to the release of the episode, Bravo released a sneak peek hinting at what fans can expect when the famed reality TV series returns.

The trailer begins with the ladies in San Diego having a fun time, but the drama is quick to erupt as well. The teaser shows some commotion between Lisa, Heather, and other cast members as information about Lisa's business gets leaked. Things are also seen getting chaotic during a Marilyn Monroe themed dinner party.

To figure out exactly what went down, viewers will have to wait until next week for the series to return.

What happened in episode 8 of the famed reality TV series?

Titled RSVPlease, the official synopsis of episode 8 of RHOSLC season 3 read,

"Jen, Lisa and Whitney unite to address their issues with Heather, but only Lisa finds common ground with Heather; Meredith copes with past family trauma; the husbands meet up for a BBQ."

Jen and Angie K planned a fun trip for the women to San Diego. Sadly, Danna was directly disinvited from the trip. This happened when Jen invited Meredith on the trip and then told Danna,

"And Danna I would’ve invited you but I just heard you were talking sh*t [about me], girl!"

Whitney also made Jen and Lisa aware of Heather's behavior.

RHOSLC airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes