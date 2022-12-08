“Heather is a deflection sniper”: RHOSLC fans react to Heather Gay’s behavior after being caught badmouthing Jen Shah

Episode 10 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 was pretty interesting as it was filled with a whole lot of drama. Danna Bui-Negrete put Heather Gay on the spot with Jen Shah.

Heather showcased her deflecting behavior in the latest episode and thus received a lot of flak from the show’s fans.

During the San Diego trip, Jen organized a Polynesian night for the ladies, including Angie Katsanevas, Heather, Danna, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks. At the dinner table, Danna addressed her issue with Jen, referencing the latter’s feud with Angie Harrington, who was not invited on the trip.

While sharing her opinion on Jen, Danna mentioned that she, Angie, and Heather discussed how inappropriate Jen’s behavior was during the choir episode. As soon as the focus was put on Heather for badmouthing Jen, the former started deflecting the situation. Heather was seen diverting from the main point and bringing in Whitney and fellow cast names to prove to Jen that she was the latter’s ride-or-die friend.

Fans slammed Heather Gay for her deflecting behavior

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 10, Danna called out Heather for badmouthing Jen a few days ago, but changing sides in front of the latter. Heather was seen throwing Danna under the bus for putting her on the spot with Jen.

She further tried to deflect the situation by bringing Whitney Rose into the conversation. The latter slammed Heather for diverting from the topic.

Heather was also seen lashing out at fellow ladies when Jen questioned her loyalty. Jen wanted Heather to be her ride-or-die friend and end her friendship with Angie Harrington. But she refused to do so and started deflecting by stating that her co-stars were also friends with Angie H.

RHOSLC fans criticized Heather for not being a good friend and also for not owning up to her own statements. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

kenny @SomethingsReal Heather can be ride or die but she has to decide which lane she’s dying in because the wheels are all the way coming of THAT bus #RHOSLC Heather can be ride or die but she has to decide which lane she’s dying in because the wheels are all the way coming of THAT bus #RHOSLC ❄️

Kwinn @KwinnQuinn Heather is a follower, people pleaser with no backbone who can’t “remember” anything #RHOSLC Heather is a follower, people pleaser with no backbone who can’t “remember” anything #RHOSLC https://t.co/BUfXNZ1cQv

Louie @Louie0793 Heather is deflecting and now that she cornered there she goes throwing @whitneywildrose in to look bad 🤦🏻‍♂️ #RHOSLC Heather is deflecting and now that she cornered there she goes throwing @whitneywildrose in to look bad 🤦🏻‍♂️ #RHOSLC

ʚsebasɞ @realitysebas heather is digging her grave deeper and deeper #RHOSLC we thought this season was going to be a lisa takedown but heather is taking it from every angle heather is digging her grave deeper and deeper #RHOSLC we thought this season was going to be a lisa takedown but heather is taking it from every angle 😭😭😭 https://t.co/dmmn7BB5hE

LOUki @loucr26 Why the hell is Heather deflecting? And trying to throw Whitney under the bus #RHOSLC Why the hell is Heather deflecting? And trying to throw Whitney under the bus #RHOSLC https://t.co/ryBaGOLA7B

Before going on the San Diego trip, Heather met Angie H and Danna for lunch where she stated that she would end her friendship with Jen if she asked her to choose between friends. This was the conversation that Danna was talking about while addressing her issue with Jen in the RHOSLC season 3 episode 10.

Initially, Heather tried to divert the conversation by implying that she didn’t mean to say anything bad about Jen. She later started yelling at others for being friends with Angie H. and then told Jen to find another friend if there was an ultimatum involved.

Heather also tried to act innocent when Jen asked her why she invited Angie H. during the choir episode. At the time, Heather mentioned that she didn’t know that Whitney would show up with Angie H. In response, Whitney called out Heather and stated that the latter invited them to the choir auditions. The entire conversation among the ladies turned into a dramatic fight, resulting in Heather storming off the scene.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 10 synopsis

Apart from the Heather drama, RHOSLC season 3 episode 10 also included Jen Shah throwing out Angie K’s footwear into the water.

Jen was angry at Angie K as the latter took the primary bedroom and called out Jen for not paying for Coach Shah’s birthday. In frustration, she threw away Angie K’s $1500 heels into the water while the ladies were on a yacht.

The official synopsis of RHOSLC season 3 episode 10, titled High Heels in the High Seas, read:

“The chaos on the high seas continues as designer shoes end up overboard; pushed to her limit, Lisa reconsiders her friendship with Jen; the ladies get ready for a luau dinner, but tensions come to an all-time high when the women throw shots."

The drama will escalate in the upcoming episode, followed by Heather Gay appearing with a black eye.

RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

