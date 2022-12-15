“She is gross on so many levels”: Why did RHOSLC fans slam Jen Shah for her “suicide” attempt revelation?

Episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 was filled with drama, including Jen Shah revealing that she attempted suicide.

In the latest episode, Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow confronted Jen for her rude and mean behavior towards her friends. When Heather addressed the previous night’s fight where Jen gave the former an ultimatum to choose between her and Ange Harrington, Jen flipped and started screaming.

While the ladies were arguing, Jen started shedding tears and revealed that she attempted suicide after Angie H’s husband Chris Harrington made a fake Instagram account called shahxposed. It was meant to troll her and Lisa Barlow.

Jen’s confession left her co-stars heartbroken, but RHOSLC fans were not buying it. They felt that she used the suicide attempt reason to manipulate her friends.

Bravo Brat @bravo__brat Likely unpopular opinion: Jen Shah is a toxic, selfish narcissist. Her using a suicide attempt to manipulate her friends is beyond unforgivable. You do not use such instances to control the narrative and avoid accountability. She is gross on so many levels. #RHOSLC Likely unpopular opinion: Jen Shah is a toxic, selfish narcissist. Her using a suicide attempt to manipulate her friends is beyond unforgivable. You do not use such instances to control the narrative and avoid accountability. She is gross on so many levels.#RHOSLC

Jen Shah receives major backlash online

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, Jen Shah confessed that she attempted suicide at home and her husband Coach Shah took her to the hospital.

She made the revelation when Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow wanted her to own up to her “toxic” behavior towards her friends. Jen mentioned it again during dinner with the ladies and created a whole lot of drama.

Fans slammed Jen on Twitter, as they didn’t believe her “suicide” story. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

She makes for good tv but damn Take accountability I don’t like that jen shah deflects her bad behavior with topics like jail time and suicideShe makes for good tv but damn Take accountability #rhoslc I don’t like that jen shah deflects her bad behavior with topics like jail time and suicide She makes for good tv but damn Take accountability #rhoslc

waterdogs @waterdogs17 Jen you really are a sick human being. Throwing the suicide bs out there to end the fight because you knew you were in the wrong and couldn’t worm your way outta it is pathetic. #rhoslc Jen you really are a sick human being. Throwing the suicide bs out there to end the fight because you knew you were in the wrong and couldn’t worm your way outta it is pathetic. #rhoslc

MizzezB @barrblurts …watching Jen with this all of a sudden outburst about a supposed mental health breakdown, a supposed suicide attempt… when is she suppose to be going to prison… this chick is just so awful! Today is definitely not the day…watching Jen with this all of a sudden outburst about a supposed mental health breakdown, a supposed suicide attempt…when is she suppose to be going to prison… this chick is just so awful! #RHOSLC Today is definitely not the day 😞…watching Jen with this all of a sudden outburst about a supposed mental health breakdown, a supposed suicide attempt… 😑 when is she suppose to be going to prison… this chick is just so awful! #RHOSLC

🫧Tori🫧 @Pocoloco2121 Jen Shah you’re exhausting. From stealing, facing prison and now a suicide attempt. Please stop! #RHOSLC Jen Shah you’re exhausting. From stealing, facing prison and now a suicide attempt. Please stop! #RHOSLC

Layelle Myles Montanez @Journey_Myles1 I think Jen is bringing this up because she’s is getting put in her place. Saying “I almost committed suicide” is not a joke, or for tv!!! #RHOSLC I think Jen is bringing this up because she’s is getting put in her place. Saying “I almost committed suicide” is not a joke, or for tv!!! #RHOSLC

dramabananna @dramabananna Heather & Lisa calling Jen out for her BS attitude and she comes out with the bomb that she tried to commit suicide… #RHOSLC Heather & Lisa calling Jen out for her BS attitude and she comes out with the bomb that she tried to commit suicide…#RHOSLC https://t.co/ZDt5oKuShz

babybackribs @crystal15799863 Y’all Jen mentioning suicide was manipulative to get people to feel sorry for her and ignore the problem #RHOSLC Y’all Jen mentioning suicide was manipulative to get people to feel sorry for her and ignore the problem #RHOSLC

Dr. RHOdacious @drjdash Jen is such a narcissist, lol. I want to see this hospital record. Also, how does a finsta account that wasn’t bashing you drive you to attempt suicide? #RHOSLC Jen is such a narcissist, lol. I want to see this hospital record. Also, how does a finsta account that wasn’t bashing you drive you to attempt suicide? #RHOSLC

It is difficult to take Jen’s threats seriously. They feel like an attempt to shut down the conversation, control the narrative & manipulate her friends. Suicide is not a joke. Very scary very serious as we all know from todays heartbreaking newsButIt is difficult to take Jen’s threats seriously. They feel like an attempt to shut down the conversation, control the narrative & manipulate her friends. #RHOSLC Suicide is not a joke. Very scary very serious as we all know from todays heartbreaking newsButIt is difficult to take Jen’s threats seriously. They feel like an attempt to shut down the conversation, control the narrative & manipulate her friends. #RHOSLC

Diane Hoffmann @DianeHoffmann10 Wait a second here. Jen Shah was threatening suicide because she said ‘when will people realize she’s telling the truth?’ Yet she then plead guilty? Must have been her conscience eating her alive and she tried to blame her friends. Hope you’re all done supporting her. #RHOSLC Wait a second here. Jen Shah was threatening suicide because she said ‘when will people realize she’s telling the truth?’ Yet she then plead guilty? Must have been her conscience eating her alive and she tried to blame her friends. Hope you’re all done supporting her. #RHOSLC

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, Jen, Lisa, and Heather had lunch together and talked about the fight they had the previous night. Heather mentioned that she was hurt after Jen asked her to choose between Angie H and her.

Jen stated that she didn’t give Heather an ultimatum, but it was important for her to know whether Heather was a loyal friend. When the questioning about Jen’s behavior started rising, she broke down and mentioned that she attempted suicide because of the fake IG account which she felt was an attack on her and her family.

When the ladies got together during dinner, Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks asked about Jen, Heather, and Lisa’s lunch. Whitney tried to dig into the details as the trio was silent about Jen’s revelation.

After a while, Jen raised her voice at Whitney and said:

“You want me to break it down for you coz you wanna know. You are digging…you wanna know. I tried to commit suicide and then Sharrieff (Jen’s husband Coach Shah) had to take me to the hospital. So that’s why the Angie Chris Harrington thing hit my husband so hard because I did try to take my life.”

Jen then redirected the conversation to Heather and Whitney’s unsolved issues, which resulted in a fight.

Heather gets a black eye in RHOSLC season 3 episode 11

RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, titled High Stakes and Friendship Breaks, featured drama, fights, and fun moments.

The ladies went on a trip to San Diego, hosted by Jen Shah, and got involved in disagreements as soon as they entered their villa. The focus of all the fights was the hostess herself, who first started a feud with BFF Angie Katsanevas and then moved to Heather Gay.

The latest episode saw Jen resolving her issues with both the ladies and having fun with them. Despite a lot of drama, Episode 11 was quite interesting. The installment ended on a cliffhanger after it showed Heather waking up the next morning with a black eye. The reason will be revealed in the next week's episode.

Viewers can watch RHOSLC season 3 episode 11 on Bravo’s site or on Peacock TV. They can also check their local listings.

RHOSLC airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

