“She is gross on so many levels”: Why did RHOSLC fans slam Jen Shah for her “suicide” attempt revelation?

Episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 was filled with drama, including Jen Shah revealing that she attempted suicide.
In the latest episode, Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow confronted Jen for her rude and mean behavior towards her friends. When Heather addressed the previous night’s fight where Jen gave the former an ultimatum to choose between her and Ange Harrington, Jen flipped and started screaming.
While the ladies were arguing, Jen started shedding tears and revealed that she attempted suicide after Angie H’s husband Chris Harrington made a fake Instagram account called shahxposed. It was meant to troll her and Lisa Barlow.
Jen’s confession left her co-stars heartbroken, but RHOSLC fans were not buying it. They felt that she used the suicide attempt reason to manipulate her friends.
Jen Shah receives major backlash online
In RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, Jen Shah confessed that she attempted suicide at home and her husband Coach Shah took her to the hospital.
She made the revelation when Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow wanted her to own up to her “toxic” behavior towards her friends. Jen mentioned it again during dinner with the ladies and created a whole lot of drama.
Fans slammed Jen on Twitter, as they didn’t believe her “suicide” story. Take a look at fans’ reactions:
In RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, Jen, Lisa, and Heather had lunch together and talked about the fight they had the previous night. Heather mentioned that she was hurt after Jen asked her to choose between Angie H and her.
Jen stated that she didn’t give Heather an ultimatum, but it was important for her to know whether Heather was a loyal friend. When the questioning about Jen’s behavior started rising, she broke down and mentioned that she attempted suicide because of the fake IG account which she felt was an attack on her and her family.
When the ladies got together during dinner, Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks asked about Jen, Heather, and Lisa’s lunch. Whitney tried to dig into the details as the trio was silent about Jen’s revelation.
After a while, Jen raised her voice at Whitney and said:
“You want me to break it down for you coz you wanna know. You are digging…you wanna know. I tried to commit suicide and then Sharrieff (Jen’s husband Coach Shah) had to take me to the hospital. So that’s why the Angie Chris Harrington thing hit my husband so hard because I did try to take my life.”
Jen then redirected the conversation to Heather and Whitney’s unsolved issues, which resulted in a fight.
Heather gets a black eye in RHOSLC season 3 episode 11
RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, titled High Stakes and Friendship Breaks, featured drama, fights, and fun moments.
The ladies went on a trip to San Diego, hosted by Jen Shah, and got involved in disagreements as soon as they entered their villa. The focus of all the fights was the hostess herself, who first started a feud with BFF Angie Katsanevas and then moved to Heather Gay.
The latest episode saw Jen resolving her issues with both the ladies and having fun with them. Despite a lot of drama, Episode 11 was quite interesting. The installment ended on a cliffhanger after it showed Heather waking up the next morning with a black eye. The reason will be revealed in the next week's episode.
Viewers can watch RHOSLC season 3 episode 11 on Bravo’s site or on Peacock TV. They can also check their local listings.
RHOSLC airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.