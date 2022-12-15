“A screaming sleepy toddler”: RHOSLC fans react to Whitney Rose screaming and seeking attention in season 3 episode 11

Bravo aired episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 on Wednesday, featuring another massive blowout between Whitney Rose and Heather Gay.

Whitney was seen screaming at Heather and asked the latter multiple times to listen to her. But when Heather gave her attention, she would scream more, stating that she was not heard or understood and that Heather was demeaning her.

Whitney once again brought up the topic of her childhood trauma, which not only annoyed her fellow cast members but also the show’s fans. Seeing Whitney’s behavior in episode 11, viewers felt that she needed to shut up and stop screaming for attention.

A screaming sleepy toddler. You know when a toddler cries, screams and throws a fit and wants nothing but to be held but rips away from you and rinse and repeat.... All because its sleepy?That is Whitney to me.A screaming sleepy toddler. #RHOSLC You know when a toddler cries, screams and throws a fit and wants nothing but to be held but rips away from you and rinse and repeat.... All because its sleepy?That is Whitney to me. A screaming sleepy toddler. #RHOSLC https://t.co/R5I4QntPmI

Despite getting multiple opportunities to address her issue with Heather, Whitney kept getting distracted from the real discussion and ended up connecting everything to her childhood trauma.

Fans slam Whitney Rose after watching episode 11

Whitney Rose struggled to lay out her emotions to Heather of feeling betrayed and hurt. Earlier, she spoke about the same to fellow cast members and stated that Heather talks over her and gets angry whenever Whitney tries to solve their issues.

After watching Whitney on the latest episode, fans slammed the RHOSLC star for screaming and dragging her childhood trauma once again to justify her outburst.

Keely @Keely3229 Whitney using her childhood abuse to insert into current day arguments as a trump card is disgusting to abuse victims. #RHOSLC Whitney using her childhood abuse to insert into current day arguments as a trump card is disgusting to abuse victims. #RHOSLC https://t.co/iAodaNh6VT

Rahsaan Henderson ♎️ @libra10584 This is the one show where I’m not on anyone’s side cause they all work my damn nerves…and I truly want Whitney to shut the hell up. #RHOSLC This is the one show where I’m not on anyone’s side cause they all work my damn nerves…and I truly want Whitney to shut the hell up. #RHOSLC

♉️ ALIEN SUPERSTAR 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ I feel like I’ve heard Whitney yell and scream a lot - all of a sudden being screamed at is traumatic for her?! This is NEW #RHOSLC I feel like I’ve heard Whitney yell and scream a lot - all of a sudden being screamed at is traumatic for her?! This is NEW #RHOSLC https://t.co/ky1VssOtwN

E•Money 💰 @Bouj_E_ Whitney saying a whole bunch of nothing honestly . I mean she’s talking ….but girl get it out. #RHOSLC Whitney saying a whole bunch of nothing honestly . I mean she’s talking ….but girl get it out. #RHOSLC https://t.co/FY3QqHy12X

* Shashi * @Shashi_4 #RHOSLC Whitney shut up please please ! Whitney tired of not being in the middle of the drama ! She needs attention someone, director give her attention because we want to see some fun now not Whitney the other eternal whiner. #RHOSLC Whitney shut up please please ! Whitney tired of not being in the middle of the drama ! She needs attention someone, director give her attention because we want to see some fun now not Whitney the other eternal whiner.

Then maybe you shouldn’t be on The Real Housewives?? Whitney saying it’s triggering trauma from her childhood when she has to yell and scream for people to hear her…Then maybe you shouldn’t be on The Real Housewives?? #RHOSLC Whitney saying it’s triggering trauma from her childhood when she has to yell and scream for people to hear her…Then maybe you shouldn’t be on The Real Housewives?? #RHOSLC https://t.co/JGLYPPqTNJ

Sporadically Rude @nosympathy82 Imagine being drunk and having to try to decipher what Whitney is talking about #RHOSLC Imagine being drunk and having to try to decipher what Whitney is talking about #RHOSLC https://t.co/2Dq0KopYOp

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, Heather and Whitney admitted on separate occasions to a different group of people that they felt their friendship was in an awkward position. Things escalated at their Marilyn Monroe-themed dinner in San Diego when Whitney pushed Jen Shah into revealing details about the conversation she had with Heather and Lisa Barlow during lunch.

This annoyed Jen and thus put Whitney on the spot by telling Heather that the housewife spoke about the latter behind her back. Jen stated that Whitney mentioned that her friendship with Heather was on a break.

Heather seemed furious and started pushing Whitney to talk about the issue. When given the chance, the latter was unable to pour it all out and accused Heather of gaslighting her. Things didn’t end well between the two of them.

What did Jen Shah reveal in RHOSLC’s new episode?

In last week’s episode, the ladies flew to San Diego, a trip co-hosted by Jen Shah and Angie Katsanevas. Since day 1, viewers have witnessed fights and drama between the cast members on their trip.

In the latest episode, they talked about the fight between Jen, Heather, and Lisa. The trio went for lunch together, while the remaining housewives were chilling on the beach. After Heather and Lisa brought up the other night’s fight, Jen began to have a meltdown.

The latter then revealed that she had asked Heather to choose between her and Angie Harrington because she had to go through a lot to recover from online criticism. For those unaware, Heather’s close friend Angie H’s husband Chris Harrington created a fake Instagram account, shahxposed, to troll Jen.

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, Jen confessed that she tried to attempt suicide after reading a few mean comments posted on/from shahxposed. Lisa and Heather gave up on their argument after discovering Jen’s revelation and came out in support of the latter.

Season 3 of RHOSLC is filled with a lot of drama. It features eight cast members, including Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Angie Harrington, Lisa Barlow, Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Katsanevas, and Whitney Rose.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch episode 11 on Peacock on Thursday. RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8.00 PM ET.

