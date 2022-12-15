RHOSLC season 3 episode 11: Why are fans upset with Bravo for Heather Gay’s black eye storyline?

Bravo has been teasing Heather Gay’s black eye plot since the RHOSLC mid-season trailer. Fans were upset as the show didn’t feature the segment even after mentioning it in the season 3 episode 11 preview.

The latest episode had a runtime of around 1.5 hours, but still Bravo didn’t reveal the reason behind the black eye after teasing for over two weeks. Viewers were disappointed as episode 11 ended on a cliffhanger and now they’ve to wait another week to find out the reason.

Fans claimed that they would be frustrated if the cause turned out to be an accident.

PorshaPower @porshapower I'm going to feel some type of way if #Bravo made me sit through 734 hours of nonsense only to find out that Heather got that black eye during some accident... #rhoslc I'm going to feel some type of way if #Bravo made me sit through 734 hours of nonsense only to find out that Heather got that black eye during some accident...#rhoslc https://t.co/uiHEszn3Ig

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 11, the episode ended with Heather texting Meredith Marks to come to her room. As the latter entered, she saw Jen Shah worried, while Heather was sitting with black sunglasses on. When Meredith asked what happened, Heather removed the sunglasses, revealing a black eye and some marks on her arm.

Fans assume Heather hurt herself by falling down

While some fans were shocked to see Heather Gay’s mysterious black eye, others claimed that the producers were messing with them.

Fans also assumed that Heather might have hurt herself by falling down as she was quite drunk before going into her room. A few also guessed that she might have been attacked.

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

OpenYourEyes @getmebadges I would bet that Heathers black eye is from a fall down the stairs when she was drunk and Bravo is trying to play it up like Whitney decked her. #RHOslc I would bet that Heathers black eye is from a fall down the stairs when she was drunk and Bravo is trying to play it up like Whitney decked her. #RHOslc

Jean @Jeanettea89 It’s very irresponsible what producers are doing with the whole Heather black eye story. They’re trying to build up suspense, but it’s already been a few episodes and no answers. #rhoslc It’s very irresponsible what producers are doing with the whole Heather black eye story. They’re trying to build up suspense, but it’s already been a few episodes and no answers. #rhoslc

amanda @peacelovejoy27 Looks like Heather drunkenly fell and hurt herself, why are they amping this up and dragging it out #rhoslc Looks like Heather drunkenly fell and hurt herself, why are they amping this up and dragging it out #rhoslc https://t.co/1tF6qFifrn

sophia 🇦🇫 @smhatef Bravo dragging out Heather’s black eye because it’s the only interesting thing on this show rn. #RHOSLC Bravo dragging out Heather’s black eye because it’s the only interesting thing on this show rn. #RHOSLC

Cat @glamlifelover #rhoslc We have to wait a whole other week to see what happened to Heather’s 👁️ #ahhdbdhdjejsndhh We have to wait a whole other week to see what happened to Heather’s 👁️#ahhdbdhdjejsndhh #rhoslc

Salina @MomX4grandmaX2 Heather probably walked into a door or hit her eye on something otherwise the police would have been there if it was something more sinister 🙄 #RHOSLC Heather probably walked into a door or hit her eye on something otherwise the police would have been there if it was something more sinister 🙄#RHOSLC

BravoUniversity @LoveK000



I thought she ran into some thing or fell but now that I see the scratches too!!



Dying to find out. Who was it? Did she fall in bushes? Did Whitney punch her?!



#RHOSLC #BravoTV If it was a stranger who attacked Heather the whole cast would’ve been woken up & police involvedI thought she ran into some thing or fell but now that I see the scratches too!!Dying to find out. Who was it? Did she fall in bushes? Did Whitney punch her?! If it was a stranger who attacked Heather the whole cast would’ve been woken up & police involvedI thought she ran into some thing or fell but now that I see the scratches too!! Dying to find out. Who was it? Did she fall in bushes? Did Whitney punch her?!#RHOSLC #BravoTV

Red @laughlaugh97 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ thought we wld find out tonight!!! No One else want to know what happened to HEATHERS EYE?!?🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ thought we wld find out tonight!!! #RHOSLC No One else want to know what happened to HEATHERS EYE?!? 😱🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ thought we wld find out tonight!!! #RHOSLC https://t.co/zvrCHPL80x

Becca @ImWatchingBravo Glad I didn’t watch #RHOSLC cause if I sat through a super sized episode just to not get an answer about Heather’s eye I would have thrown something at my TV Glad I didn’t watch #RHOSLC cause if I sat through a super sized episode just to not get an answer about Heather’s eye I would have thrown something at my TV https://t.co/Q5cnuA84qb

The night Heather got the black eye, she was super drunk and had asked Jen Shah to come and sleep in her room before she went to bed. Around 4.50 AM ET, a scene from RHOSLC season 3 episode 4 featured someone knocking at Heather’s door.

The next morning, Heather texted Meredith, asking her to come to her room immediately. When she entered Heather’s room, Jen was there and asked Meredith to sit down. Heather was sitting opposite Meredith, wearing black sunglasses. Seeing Jen and Heather worried, Meredith mentioned that they were scaring her.

Heather then removed her sunglasses, showing her black eye to Meredith, which left the latter in shock. The show will now reveal the reason in next week’s episode.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 11 recap

In the latest episode, the ladies were all set to have some fun on their San Diego trip. Although they were all trying to digest the fight that happened the night before, the housewives tried to be cordial the next morning.

Throughout the episode, a lot of drama happened between Jen Shah, Heather, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose.

While Jen revealed that she attempted suicide due to Chris Harrington’s fake Instagram account, a big fight broke out between Heather and Whitney during dinner.

Titled High Stakes and Friendship Breaks, the latest episode’s official synopsis read:

“Heather and Lisa come together to address Jen’s behavior, but the conversation comes to a halt when Jen reveals information about her mental health. Whitney is put on blast for claiming she wanted a friendship break from Heather, and “bad weather” goes from bad to worse.”

It further stated:

“Dressed as blonde bombshells, the ladies have a night on the town with clubbing and debauchery. Unfortunately, the next morning, they’re shocked to learn that Heather has a mysterious black eye.”

On another note, Bravo host Andy Cohen recently announced that he was set to shoot the reunion episode of RHOSLC, implying the season’s end is near. The reality TV show features Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Harrington.

RHOSLC airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch the episode on Peacock the next day.

Poll : 0 votes