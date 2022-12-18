“Did Jen give Heather that black eye?”: RHOSLC fans react to Heather and Jen’s “cover story” discussion in episode 12 preview

Heather Gay’s black eye storyline has been the most-awaited segment of RHOSLC season 3 since the mid-season trailer was released. The network recently shared a sneak peek/preview for the upcoming episode 12, where Heather and Jen Shah were seen discussing a “cover up” story.

The clip showed Heather showing her black eye to Jen, leaving the latter in shock. Jen asked what happened, but Heather didn’t answer. The two were then trying to figure out a story to tell everyone about the black eye.

Fans reacted to the sneak peek video online and claimed that Jen might have given Heather the black eye the previous night when they were all super drunk.

Grogue 🥃 @tamekasaysitall Ok did Jen give Heather that black eye? Because that’s what it’s giving from this sneak peek #RHOSLC Ok did Jen give Heather that black eye? Because that’s what it’s giving from this sneak peek #RHOSLC

Viewers were curious to find out who hurt Heather. They expected the incident to feature in episode 11, but it ended on a cliffhanger.

Fans predicted that Jen gave Heather the black eye

In the RHOSLC season 3 episode 12 preview, Jen Shah was shocked to see Heather Gay’s black eye. The two ladies then tried to come up with cover stories, implying that Heather didn’t remember how this happened.

Viewers claimed that Heather was trying to cover up for Jen as the latter might have given the black eye when they were drunk the previous night.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

sky @skyleijn Jen Shah definitely gave Heather the black eye 🤷‍♀️ #RHOSLC Jen Shah definitely gave Heather the black eye 🤷‍♀️ #RHOSLC

Humberto Cruz @humbertocruzjr I think it was Jen who gave Heather the black eye #RHOSLC I think it was Jen who gave Heather the black eye #RHOSLC

🍀 @Markitoz408 Ohhh Jen 100% was the one who clocked Heather its so obvious. #RHOSLC Ohhh Jen 100% was the one who clocked Heather its so obvious. #RHOSLC ❄️

💃🏽Josie Grossy💃🏽 @KatieJ_57 So 2 theories about the black eye. Jen did it and Heather is protecting her or Whitney did it. I thought she ran into those sticks in her room...they were kinda out there 🤷🏻‍♀️ #RHOSLC So 2 theories about the black eye. Jen did it and Heather is protecting her or Whitney did it. I thought she ran into those sticks in her room...they were kinda out there 🤷🏻‍♀️#RHOSLC

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy

What you guys think?? Oohh.. this is giving “Heather is covering for Jen Shah vibes” .. allegedly (just in case) lol the body language, the looks, the need to cover up for “someone”What you guys think?? #RHOSLC Oohh.. this is giving “Heather is covering for Jen Shah vibes” .. allegedly (just in case) lol the body language, the looks, the need to cover up for “someone” What you guys think?? #RHOSLC https://t.co/CB84ypjU4S

Zuguzala Jordy @zugaza23 So Heather said to Jen “come sleep with me in my room”. I predict Jen went to her room and something went down and now they’re going to blame it on alcohol. Those 2 keep eachothers secrets! If it wasn’t for the obvious blue eye evidence Heather wouldn’t even tell. #RHOSLC So Heather said to Jen “come sleep with me in my room”. I predict Jen went to her room and something went down and now they’re going to blame it on alcohol. Those 2 keep eachothers secrets! If it wasn’t for the obvious blue eye evidence Heather wouldn’t even tell. #RHOSLC https://t.co/CRwI6T6kHz

ashley silas @smashley1010

I cannot wait for Lisa to end up with someone richer and hotter than Lenny, F him.

We all know Jen gave Heather the black eye right?! Here are my thoughts regarding @BravoTV this week… #RHOMiami I cannot wait for Lisa to end up with someone richer and hotter than Lenny, F him. #RHOSLC Jen is so disgustingly manipulative and gross and I really miss Mary.We all know Jen gave Heather the black eye right?! Here are my thoughts regarding @BravoTV this week…#RHOMiami I cannot wait for Lisa to end up with someone richer and hotter than Lenny, F him. #RHOSLC Jen is so disgustingly manipulative and gross and I really miss Mary.We all know Jen gave Heather the black eye right?!

What was RHOSLC season 3 episode 12 preview all about?

In the RHOSLC sneak peek/preview clip, Heather showed her black eye to Jen who asked whether it hurt. Jen then put some ice on Heather’s eye and later noticed that the latter also had some scratch marks on her arms.

With a shocked expression, Jen asked Heather what happened. In response, Heather said:

“I don’t wanna get anyone in trouble, Jen. That’s why I need you to like help me figure out if someone wants to talk about what really happened last night. We need a cover story, that’s what I am saying right now.”

Jen responded:

“Like a spider laid eggs on your eyeball. Or you might have poison in your eye.”

Heather was irritated by Jen’s response. The latter said she was trying to go through options.

In a confessional, Jen stated:

“I don’t understand how like what the f**k happened? [Jen then guesses a few reasons] Heather ate peanuts and has a peanut allergy and rubbed her eye. She swiped right on Tinder and invited someone over and sh*t got rough. Heather got in a bar fight. B*tch! You went out without me.”

Heather further mentioned that she needed a good cover story because she didn’t want any “little ladies” to get in trouble. She then decided to tell everyone that she didn’t know what happened.

In the RHOSLC clip, Heather texted Meredith Marks to come to her room and revealed her black eye. Meredith couldn’t say a word due to the shock and then asked when this happened as they were with Heather until 4.00 am.

When Meredith arrived, Jen left after a while and requested that her co-star stay with Heather. Meredith asked the latter again what happened and implied that Heather knew how she got hurt. Heather kept saying that she didn’t want anyone to get in any trouble.

Viewers will hopefully learn the truth in RHOSLC season 3 episode 12, which will air on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on Bravo. In episode 11, the ladies flew to San Diago, where the drama started on the first day itself. It looks like the trip will end with Heather's black eye story.

RHOSLC airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

