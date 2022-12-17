“It’s not fair”: RHOSLC fans react after Jen Shah confirms that she won’t attend season 3 reunion

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 is nearing its reunion, but viewers will not see all the ladies on the couch to answer Andy Cohen’s questions.

Jen Shah released a statement on social media, which mentioned that she won’t attend the RHOSLC season 3 reunion. She stated that Bravo wanted her to discuss her ongoing legal case during the reunion. To protect herself and her family, she decided not to attend the Andy Cohen-hosted segment.

Jen’s decision left fans disappointed as they wanted her to answer for her rude and mean behavior at the reunion.

#RHOSLC It's not fair that Jen won't be at the reunion when we watched her cause most of the drama with a lot of the ladies this season.

This wouldn't be the first time that the RHOSLC reunion didn’t include the most dramatic housewife. In season 2, Mary Cosby didn’t attend the segment, however, the ladies and Andy discussed the drama caused by the absentee throughout the season.

RHOSLC fans want Jen Shah to attend the reunion

Viewers wanted Jen Shah at the RHOSLC season 3 reunion because they wanted her to confront questions from Andy Cohen and fellow cast members.

Throughout season 3, she was seen seeking sympathy from co-stars by bringing up her legal case and the trauma she and her family were going through. But now Jen has refused to talk about her legal matters at the reunion.

Fans shared their opinion on Twitter on Jen’s decision. While some stated that the reunion would be boring without Jen, others mentioned that Bravo was repeating history as a similar situation occurred in the previous season when Mary Cosby didn’t attend the reunion.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Jen Shah shared a statement on Instagram on Friday, December 16, 2022. It mentioned that Bravo executives informed her on September 14, 2022, that she was not invited to the RHOSLC season 3 reunion.

On November 29, 2022, she was informed that she was invited to the reunion, but Jen had to discuss her legal case as part of the “storyline.”

Explaining her decision not to attend the reunion, Jen’s statement read:

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legals case or sentencing. Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.’”

It further stated:

“That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life — my family.”

Jen Shah’s recent drama in RHOSLC season 3

Jen Shah has always been one of the most dramatic housewives on RHOSLC. Throughout season 3, she was seen snapping at fellow cast members for not being empathetic towards her as she was going through a tough time due to her legal case.

The cast members tried to be understanding but Jen was seen losing her temper with them multiple times. Recently on the show, the ladies were on vacation in San Diego, where Jen started behaving rudely from day 1.

On the first day, she poured a glass of champagne on her BFF Angie Katsanevas because the latter took the primary room in San Diego. This led to a major feud between the two, resulting in Jen throwing Angie’s $1500-worth heels into the ocean.

Then, Jen was upset with Lisa Barlow for not supporting her when she poured a drink at Angie. Lisa later slammed Jen as the latter forgot that she pushed Lisa while having a conversation with her.

Jen also got involved in a major fight with Heather Gay and stated that the latter was not her loyal friend. It was a reference to Heather being friends with Angie Harrington, whose husband Chris created a fake Instagram account using Jen’s name.

In the latest episode of RHOSLC season 3, Jen revealed that she attempted suicide because of all the online trolls. As she has been an important part of all major fights and drama, fans were left disappointed when Jen confirmed that she won’t attend the reunion.

RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

