“Get this woman a snowflake ASAP”: RHOSLC fans react to Angie Katsanevas’ comment on receiving a cheque from Jen Shah

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 recently witnessed a fallout between two friends, Jen Shah and Angie Katsanevas.

In episode 13, Jen and her husband Sharrieff Shah gave a cheque to Angie K and her spouse Shawn Trujillo. After receiving the cheque, Angie K joked about running to the bank. In a confessional, she said:

“All I know is, I am going to run to the bank after this event and cash that cheque before the government freezes her account.”

Fans found her comment hilarious. They demanded Bravo give Angie K a snowflake, implying she should become a permanent cast member on RHOSLC.

Until now, she has been appearing on the show as a “friend of” Jen.

At the start of RHOSLC season 3, Angie Katsanevas didn’t frequently appear on the show. She became a part of a major storyline during the cast’s trip to San Diego, which was co-hosted by her and Jen Shah.

Their friendship hit a rough patch after Jen poured a drink on Angie K. The latter then got into a fight with her BFF, accusing her of not paying for Sharrieff Shah’s birthday which was organized at Angie’s newly renovated house.

After returning to Salt Lake City, Sharrieff and Jen gave Angie K a cheque, paying for the party. While receiving the cheque, Angie told the Shah couple that she had a lot of respect for them. Then the next minute, she stated in the confessional that she would run to the bank to cash the cheque before Jen’s accounts got frozen due to her ongoing legal case.

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 13, Angie K was also seen speaking about Jen to Lisa Barlow and Danna Bui-Negrete. She told the ladies that Jen had called Angie Harrington and offered an olive branch.

The ladies were shocked at Jen’s behavior and called her fake. For those unaware, the conversation’s reference was from a previous episode where Jen screamed at Angie Harrington in front of everyone after finding out that the latter’s husband created a fake Instagram account using her name, “shahxposed.”

Jen was so angry at Angie H that she didn’t invite the latter to San Diego. In fact, she continued to badmouth Angie H and her husband to fellow cast members on their trip. Therefore, Lisa, Danna, and Angie K were surprised to find out that Jen wanted to make amends with Angie H.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 13 recap

Apart from Angie Katsanevas and Jen Shah’s drama, RHOSLC season 3 episode 13 also dealt with the infamous black eye storyline.

Heather Gay continued to drag the black eye story and kept creating suspense around it by not telling the truth. She confessed that she remembered how she got the injury but chose not to talk about it. Angie H, Whitney Rose, and other co-stars speculated that Jen might have something to do with Heather’s black eye and that the latter was trying to protect her.

The official synopsis of RHOSLC season 3 episode 13, titled Unfashionable Behavior, read:

“The women return to SLC, but the mystery of Heather's black eye still has everyone uneasy. Whitney presses for more answers, but this pushes “bad weather” into an even worse spot. Meredith hosts a mental awareness fundraiser in honor of her nephew as Jen attempts to settle the score with Angie K.”

Next week, the Bravo show will air its finale episode, which will feature Jen’s legal drama.

RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episode on Peacock the following day.

