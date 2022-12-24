Heather Gay’s black eye incident: What causes did her RHOSLC co-stars speculate? Details explored

Heather Gay’s black eye has become the most talked-about incident on the third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). In the latest After Show episode, the ladies speculated about the causes and reasons behind the incident.

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 12, Heather shocked everyone after she showed her black eye. However, she left the ladies confused by stating that she didn’t know how it happened to her. Heather kept tip-toeing around the topic but didn’t reveal the truth about the black eye.

When asked about the incident to her co-stars in the After Show episode, they speculated “blunt force” and wondered why Heather was not talking about it.

Whitney Rose said:

“I've seen black eyes, like that was not a black eye of like rough housing. Like if Danna [Bui-Negrete] and I were to be like wrestling drunk and I accidentally took an elbow, that's like a shiner. This was like her whole eye, so it was like blunt force.”

Angie Katsanevas claimed Jen might’ve given Heather the black eye on RHOSLC

The RHOSLC After Show of season 3 episode 12 had Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete for one confessional segment, while Lisa Barlow got a solo confessional.

Heather Gay and Meredith Marks had a joint confessional where the former dodged most of the black eye questions and mentioned that the latter was her attorney. Meredith was representing Heather in the case and asked her not to speak to anyone about it.

Since nobody knew the truth, the ladies speculated about what happened to Heather’s eye. Danna mentioned that the last three people who were awake that night were Jen Shah, Meredith, and Heather. Whitney also added that they were all drunk and wasted.

While the latter claimed that it looked like a “blunt force” injury, Angie K pointed fingers at Jen. She said:

"I think she was a little nervous about how much she drank because she asked me to walk out of the club with her and kind of you know support her, she forgot her purse. she was having fun."

She further added:

"The way that her room was such a disaster, I said to myself maybe she tripped over a shoe or something on the floor and fell, but I to be completely honest I also can't help but wonder, did something happen between her and Jen."

Whitney added that Jen was constantly on her phone when Heather was talking to the group about her black eye. As it is, the ladies found Jen’s behavior “very off." Angie K continued:

“She [Jen] was very quiet, um, she just had a look that it's not her normal energy and just really she was not present her mind was elsewhere, and I just thought she knows something and they are not coming clean.”

Lisa also shared her thoughts on Heather’s black eye incident. She speculated:

“My mind went a little dark for a minute and I asked Heather I'm like, ‘hey did you let someone in your room? did you like swipe left or right? And like someone came to visit you?’ and you know she basically was like no, so I believed her.”

The RHOSLC star continued:

“And then as I thought about it a little more, I’m like okay they were pretty wasted you know. Heather drinks all day pretty much, every single day so I'm like maybe she tripped and fell and is like humiliated about it. Like I mean those are kind of the only two things I'm like someone hit you or you fell and hurt yourself. I mean what else? is there am I missing?”

However, while the ladies speculated, Heather and Meredith refused to share any information about the incident.

Episode 12 of RHOSLC season 3 was the last installment of 2022. The Bravo show will now return with a new episode next year.

RHOSLC season 3 episode 13 will air on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

