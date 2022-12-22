“Girl just tell the story”: RHOSLC fans are angry at Heather Gay as she refuses to talk about her black eye

Viewers were eagerly waiting for the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 to find out the story behind Heather Gay’s black eye. In the preview, it was implied that she would reveal the mystery in episode 12.

Throughout the episode, Heather kept mentioning her black eye, but if anyone asked what happened, she responded by saying that she didn’t know. She kept walking around the topic. Fans were angry after watching RHOSLC season 3 episode 12 as Heather didn’t tell the story. The episode once again ended on a cliffhanger.

Honestly, Bravo @Pettymess6 Heather saying she doesn't want to talk about her black eye, yet she brings it up in every conversation. Girl just tell the story #RHOSLC Heather saying she doesn't want to talk about her black eye, yet she brings it up in every conversation. Girl just tell the story #RHOSLC https://t.co/uP3fHdQs6W

This was the third time that Bravo teased fans by showing her black eye in the preview. But nothing related to the incident was revealed in the episode.

RHOSLC fans slammed Heather for dragging her black eye storyline

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 12, Heather showed her black eye to all the ladies but denied talking about it. She kept making excuses by saying that she didn’t remember or didn’t want to talk about it. However, she didn’t lose a chance to drop the topic in the middle of any conversation.

Viewers were upset that they didn’t find out the truth in episode 12 as well. Fans slammed Heather for dragging her black eye storyline and creating an unnecessary buzz around it.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

dramabananna @dramabananna Heather has a black eye, bruises and scratches… Why are they talking about anything else? #RHOSLC Heather has a black eye, bruises and scratches… Why are they talking about anything else? #RHOSLC https://t.co/b4XCunzVVv

T @tee_vee17 Heather, you are on a reality show… you need to talk about it. Do your job. #RHOSLC Heather, you are on a reality show… you need to talk about it. Do your job. #RHOSLC

jason @jasoncoughIin #RHOSLC do not tell me this 3 day trip and heather’s eye is going to drag into a FIFTH episode do not tell me this 3 day trip and heather’s eye is going to drag into a FIFTH episode 😭 #RHOSLC https://t.co/qKAhCRdNvn

𝔸𝕄𝔹 @imcaramelnotred say something else about this damn eye Heather!!… the eye you DONT WANT TO TALK ABOUT… #RHOSLC say something else about this damn eye Heather!!… the eye you DONT WANT TO TALK ABOUT… #RHOSLC

Simone @SimonesFiasco



also Heather: “I don’t want to talk about it”



#RHOSLC

Heather: *walks around with the most ostentatious eye patch to cover her massive, mysterious black eye*also Heather: “I don’t want to talk about it” Heather: *walks around with the most ostentatious eye patch to cover her massive, mysterious black eye*also Heather: “I don’t want to talk about it”#RHOSLC https://t.co/w9d2qE5X0o

Britt ✨ @brittanianjele If they don’t tell me what happened to heathers eye. I swear. #RHOSLC If they don’t tell me what happened to heathers eye. I swear. #RHOSLC

A Little Family Van @katieghunny I literally dc about anything going on rn I just want to know what happened to Heather’s eye #RHOSLC I literally dc about anything going on rn I just want to know what happened to Heather’s eye #RHOSLC

♉️ ALIEN SUPERSTAR 👽😈 @RobynDMarley_ Bravo deserves low ratings for the rest of the season - they really made it seem like we were getting a reveal behind this whole black eye … all for Heather to tap dance around it. #RHOSLC Bravo deserves low ratings for the rest of the season - they really made it seem like we were getting a reveal behind this whole black eye … all for Heather to tap dance around it. #RHOSLC https://t.co/rB62XXVdoV

Fans have also been speculating that Jen Shah hit Heather. Earlier, viewers witnessed their “toxic” friendship and how Heather would go to lengths to save her friendship with Jen.

Hence, fans speculated that Jen might have hurt Heather and the latter was covering it. In fact, the first person Heather called about her black eye was Jen, and asked her to come up with a cover story.

SAM6 @travelong6 It was definitely Jen Shah that hit Heather Gay. Heather has constantly said she’s Jen’s ride or die and she’s willing to cover it up to prove it. I bet this is why Jen was told she can’t come to the reunion. #RHOSLC It was definitely Jen Shah that hit Heather Gay. Heather has constantly said she’s Jen’s ride or die and she’s willing to cover it up to prove it. I bet this is why Jen was told she can’t come to the reunion. #RHOSLC

Gabby @gmora567

I believe Jen lost her cool and snapped on Heather. After all she has a pattern of being aggressive. Jen was real quiet when Meredith said to Heather. “ whatever happened, I know it’s not okay”.I believe Jen lost her cool and snapped on Heather. After all she has a pattern of being aggressive. #RHOSLC Jen was real quiet when Meredith said to Heather. “ whatever happened, I know it’s not okay”. I believe Jen lost her cool and snapped on Heather. After all she has a pattern of being aggressive. #RHOSLC https://t.co/qdmcpFFXul

Jen gave a list of reasons, from spiders laying eggs on eyeballs to peanut allergies. The two then decided that the cover story would be Heather didn’t know or remember.

However, at the end of episode 12, the producer asked Heather whether she really didn’t remember what had happened. The RHOSLC star replied:

“I didn’t say that. I didn’t ever say that. I didn’t say I don’t remember how it happened. I just said I am not talking about it. It’s the first rule of the fight club.”

Why didn’t Heather want to reveal the truth?

While telling Jen Shah and Meredith Marks about the black eye, Heather Gay kept on saying that she didn’t want anyone to get in trouble.

Heather told Jen:

“I don’t wanna get anyone in trouble, Jen. That’s why I need you to like help me figure out if someone wants to talk about what really happened last night. We need a cover story, that’s what I am saying right now.”

When Jen left, Meredith asked Heather again what happened. The latter implied that she knew the answer but didn’t want to talk about it. She kept mentioning about her eye to the ladies, but when they asked about it, she said she didn’t know.

While telling everyone about her condition to the group, Heather said:

“I think we all know what happened. We just don’t want to talk about it.”

Heather implied that she wanted the person to come forward and tell the story as she would not. Towards the end of episode 12 of RHOSLC season 3, Heather told the ladies that if someone knocked on their door at midnight, they should not open it. Then the show ended on a cliffhanger.

RHOSLC season 3 will now return next year on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes