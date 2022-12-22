RHOSLC season 3 episode 12: Why did fans slam Angie Katsanevas for feeling “uncomfortable” during Lisa Barlow’s SEC filing conversation?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 aired episode 12 on Wednesday, featuring a whole lot of drama.

While Heather Gay’s black eye was the highlight of the latest episode, it also focused on Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ feud. The latter and Jen Shah told Heather and Angie Katsanevas that Lisa has done “SEC filing” because she has no money.

RHOSLC fans slammed Angie K as they claimed that she was the one who asked about the SEC filing and then admitted to being uncomfortable for badmouthing Lisa.

ImJustHereForDaMAFS @HereForDaMAFS #RHOSLC Angie K is “so uncomfortable” with them discussing Lisa’s business w/o her around but didn’t she bring it up and ask about the SEC filing?? Angie K is “so uncomfortable” with them discussing Lisa’s business w/o her around but didn’t she bring it up and ask about the SEC filing?? 🎭 #RHOSLC

The topic was initially brought up when the four ladies went for a wine tasting. Later in the sprinter van, Angie K initiated the conversation and asked Meredith if she could enquire more. But the next scene featured Angie’s confessional clip where she stated that she was uncomfortable talking about Lisa behind her back.

RHOSLC fans pointed out Angie K’s behavior and called her “fake”

Viewers noticed Angie Katsanevas saying two different things in RHOSLC season 3 episode 12. She was initially curious to find out all about Lisa Barlow’s SEC filing and crowdfunding business but later stated that she was uncomfortable discussing it behind Lisa’s back.

Fans called out Angie K on Twitter for her “fake” behavior. They pointed out that she was the one to start the topic in the sprinter van.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Kimberly Davis @ExpertBizness #RHOSLC Angie K is full of it! She starts the conversation and then says she's uncomfortable Angie K is full of it! She starts the conversation and then says she's uncomfortable 😐 #RHOSLC

maxwell724 @maxwell724 Love how Angie K. got in the sprinter van asking questions about Lisa's SEC filing, but then in her confessional talks about how uncomfortable she is speaking about Lisa without her being present. Please get this woman off of my TV. She is fake AF. #RHOSLC Love how Angie K. got in the sprinter van asking questions about Lisa's SEC filing, but then in her confessional talks about how uncomfortable she is speaking about Lisa without her being present. Please get this woman off of my TV. She is fake AF.#RHOSLC https://t.co/tHIDyLz0Y1

Damieon Gentry Fenty ⚓️ @DamieonGentry Angie K. doesn't want to talk about Lisa's business behind her back yet se brought it up on the sprinter van? Which is it? #RHOSLC Angie K. doesn't want to talk about Lisa's business behind her back yet se brought it up on the sprinter van? Which is it? #RHOSLC

Also Angie K: I’m so uncomfortable talking about Lisa’s business without Lisa being here. Angie K : what’s this SEC thing about?Also Angie K: I’m so uncomfortable talking about Lisa’s business without Lisa being here. #RHOSLC Angie K : what’s this SEC thing about?Also Angie K: I’m so uncomfortable talking about Lisa’s business without Lisa being here. #RHOSLC https://t.co/y1mVXU7CPz

Matthew Fecht @MattFecht Angie K. made additional inquiries about @LisaBarlow7 ’s business. That doesn’t sound like someone who is uncomfortable with Lisa not being there #RHOSLC Angie K. made additional inquiries about @LisaBarlow7’s business. That doesn’t sound like someone who is uncomfortable with Lisa not being there #RHOSLC

Aly @Camia_Xi Angie couldn’t been that uncomfortable. She kept asking questions as opposed to shutting the conversation down. If you’re gonna be a bone collector, you gotta own it. #RHOSLC Angie couldn’t been that uncomfortable. She kept asking questions as opposed to shutting the conversation down. If you’re gonna be a bone collector, you gotta own it. #RHOSLC

Smitty from da Middie @Smitty_1911 Angie K claims to feel so uncomfortable but never said anything while they were trashing Lisa...great job #RHOSLC Angie K claims to feel so uncomfortable but never said anything while they were trashing Lisa...great job #RHOSLC

Petty Crocker @SimSim_SalaBim #RHOSLC Angie brought it up then said she’s uncomfortable talking about it… Girl what?? Angie brought it up then said she’s uncomfortable talking about it… Girl what?? 😕 #RHOSLC

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 12, the ladies went out to have a fun time on their San Diego trip. After their go-karting experience, Lisa, Whitney Rose, and Danna Bui-Negrete went roller skating, and the remaining four chose to go wine tasting.

At the wine tasting, Jen Shah started the conversation about Lisa’s business. She said:

“There’s an SEC filing. A crowdfunding, where Lisa is the richest b**ch out of all of us, but she’s trying to crowdfund for $25,000.”

Meredith further stated that it was true and that the SEC filing was public, which revealed that Lisa had a loan “way below market value.” She implied that Lisa was broke.

The four housewives then hopped on their sprinter van to go home. At that time, Angie K asked Meredith about the SEC filing and whether she could enquire about it. When Meredith, Heather, and Jen started explaining Lisa’s business and threw shade at her, Angie K didn’t stop them and took in all the details.

In a confessional, she then said:

“I am so uncomfortable with Lisa not being here and then talking about her business like she is doing something shady. There’s no way that Lisa is broke. She would not be wearing the brands she’s wearing, driving the car she’s driving, and living in the home that she’s living in today. And that what’s being broke looks like, I’ll take it.”

Angie K snitched on Meredith and others to Lisa Barlow

After reaching home, Angie K went to Lisa Barlow and snitched on Meredith, Heather, and Jen. Lisa was not shocked by the information because earlier Danna had also shared similar details with her. Danna told Lisa that Meredith brought up her business and SEC filing details when she had a get-together with Meredith, Angie Harrington, and Heather Gay.

Towards the end of RHOSLC season 3 episode 12, Lisa was furious at Meredith for talking about her business behind her back. Angie K added fuel to the fire by telling Lisa that Meredith talked about John Barlow (Lisa’s husband) not having a job.

During their Goddess-themed dinner, Whitney Rose stirred the pot by asking who brought up Lisa’s SEC filing topic. The latter then started blaming Meredith and accused her of taking revenge for the infamous “hot mic” moment (which happened in season 2). Heather then managed to calm both the ladies down and divert the conversation to her black eye.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with everyone wondering about Heather’s black eye. RHOSLC season 3 will now return next year. Viewers can watch the latest episode on Thursday on Peacock.

RHOSLC airs new episodes on Wednesdays on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

