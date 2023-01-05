“She loves the black eye attention”: RHOSLC fans are annoyed at Heather Gay for dragging her “black eye” storyline

After a week-long break, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 returned to Bravo with a brand new episode.

In the latest episode 13, Heather Gay’s black eye storyline was the most awaited segment. The RHOSLC star has been dragging the topic for three weeks and fans are now frustrated with her. After watching the new episode, viewers got more annoyed at Heather as she once again didn’t tell the truth. Fans felt that she played the storyline to seek attention.

candied yam black @katrina3511 heather is the one with actual munchausen’s syndrome. she loves the black eye attention #RHOSLC heather is the one with actual munchausen’s syndrome. she loves the black eye attention #RHOSLC

Heather got a black eye during their San Diego trip. After a drunken night, she woke up with an injured eye and when everyone asked how it happened, she kept on saying she didn’t know or didn’t remember. However, Heather revealed in a confessional that she remembered what happened to her but didn’t want to talk about it.

Fans found Heather Gay’s back eye storyline “infuriating”

Since the mid-season trailer of RHOSLC season 3, fans have been curious to find out what happened to Heather Gay’s eye. The incident aired in episode 11 and the network has been dragging the plotline ever since.

Heather refused to tell the truth on the show and kept on saying that she didn’t know. She also implied that she remembered what happened but wanted the person to come forward and tell the story.

In the latest episode, the Bravo star brought up the topic but refused to say how it happened. Fans were annoyed at her for dragging the storyline for another episode. Some fans found her “infuriating” and called her eye storyline “disappointment.”

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

therisa lyon @LyonTherisa God Heather. You are begging for attention, and behaving like a damn child. Shut up, you are exhausting and not that damn interesting. #RHOSLC God Heather. You are begging for attention, and behaving like a damn child. Shut up, you are exhausting and not that damn interesting. #RHOSLC

YogaGer @YogaGer #RHOSLC #Heather if you don't want to talk about your black eye then cover up that bloody thing with makeup & stop bringing attention to it! #RHOSLC #Heather if you don't want to talk about your black eye then cover up that bloody thing with makeup & stop bringing attention to it!

Sporadically Rude @nosympathy82 Bet if everyone collectively decided to not talk to Heather about her eye she would talk about it. The questioning is dragging it out and giving her attention #RHOSLC Bet if everyone collectively decided to not talk to Heather about her eye she would talk about it. The questioning is dragging it out and giving her attention #RHOSLC https://t.co/vgLQpYvKmy

Diet Lipa @jerrysaidit Heather alienating the viewers and her fans by trying to play producer abt her black eye was NOT at all on my bingo card #RHOSLC Heather alienating the viewers and her fans by trying to play producer abt her black eye was NOT at all on my bingo card #RHOSLC

Housewiffery @Housewiffery Why would Heather sabotage herself with this poor excuse of a 'storyline'... like how could she ever think this wouldn't incense fans? #RHOSLC Why would Heather sabotage herself with this poor excuse of a 'storyline'... like how could she ever think this wouldn't incense fans? #RHOSLC

In RHOSLC season 3 episode 13, Heather was seen making jokes about her black eye but was reluctant to tell the truth. After the group returned to Salt Lake City, Heather visited Angie Harrington’s house.

The latter was not invited to the San Diego trip, so she got to know from other ladies about her friend’s black eye. Angie H asked Heather about her injury, and the latter responded by stating that it was a “dumb black eye.”

Angie H tried to dig deep and find out who did this to Heather. The host's efforts were in vain as Heather refused to talk about the incident. However, she left Angie H wondering by mentioning that she remembers but won’t talk about it.

Heather reacted the same way when Whitney Rose tried to question her about her eye.

RHOSLC cast speculate Jen Shah has something to do with Heather’s black eye

Episode 13 of RHOSLC season 3 showed the ladies talking about Heather Gay’s black eye and speculating that Jen Shah had something to do with it.

At Meredith Marks’ charity event, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete were seen discussing the San Diego incident. They mentioned that Heather was pretty drunk the night before the black eye incident. Until late at night, Jen, Angie K, and Meredith were hanging out in Heather’s room. The ladies further claimed that Jen might have hit her in her drunken state.

In episode 13, Angie H subtly asked Heather whether Jen had anything to do with the eye situation. She claimed that Heather was trying to protect the person who did it to her. But Heather didn’t reveal anything.

Next week, RHOSLC season 3 will air its finale episode. Only time will tell whether fans will be able to find out the black eye truth in episode 14.

RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesdays on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

