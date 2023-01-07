“She deserved more than 6.5 years”: Fans react to RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s sentencing for wire fraud

Jen Shah, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star, was sentenced to 78 months in prison on Friday, January 6, 2023.

She, along with her family, appeared in a New York court for her hearing. The sentencing was held after Jen pleaded guilty to a telemarking wire fraud involving old people. US district judge Sidney H. Stein sentenced the Bravo star to 6.5 years in prison and “supervised release for five years”.

Fans reacted to the sentencing on Twitter and claimed that Jen should have received more years in prison.

Disco Unicorn @DiscoUnicornxo Jens claims of innocence were a lie all along & she played the whole season trying to elicit sympathy from people who trusted her, even her own husband, then raging on those who questioned it (like Danna) She’s a major lowlife. She deserved more than 6.5 years #JenShahSentencing Jens claims of innocence were a lie all along & she played the whole season trying to elicit sympathy from people who trusted her, even her own husband, then raging on those who questioned it (like Danna) She’s a major lowlife. She deserved more than 6.5 years #JenShahSentencing

As per reports, many fans of Jen Shah and RHOSLC appeared outside the court to support the star on Friday.

“The worst of the worst she’s”: Fans slam Jen Shah on Twitter

Bravo fans have shared their opinion on Twitter regarding Jen Shah’s sentencing. They felt that the RHOSLC star should have received a sentencing of more than 6.5 years for conspiring against old people.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy

How can anyone support a monster who stole from elderly people and their hard earned money?! It truly breaks my heart to see what greed does to innocent people! STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR JEN SHAH’S ACTIONS! SHE DESERVED MORE THAN 6.5 YEARS!!How can anyone support a monster who stole from elderly people and their hard earned money?! #RHOSLC It truly breaks my heart to see what greed does to innocent people! STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR JEN SHAH’S ACTIONS! SHE DESERVED MORE THAN 6.5 YEARS!! How can anyone support a monster who stole from elderly people and their hard earned money?! #RHOSLC https://t.co/wPyD0uvK5y

Sarah Says... @SarahSaysS0

I can’t with this woman!! I CANNOT. Did

The audacity… to not only take ZERO accountability, but then to blame her crimes on mental health??

This can’t be real. 6.5 years was not enough. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬I can’t with this woman!! I CANNOT. Did #JenShah say this before or after the judge sentenced her??The audacity… to not only take ZERO accountability, but then to blame her crimes on mental health??This can’t be real. 6.5 years was not enough. #RHOSLC 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬I can’t with this woman!! I CANNOT. Did #JenShah say this before or after the judge sentenced her??The audacity… to not only take ZERO accountability, but then to blame her crimes on mental health??This can’t be real. 6.5 years was not enough. #RHOSLC https://t.co/gmzX2ExyA0

slayer comma the @MelissaLeighhh #RHOSLC Fake it to until you make it? Weird way to say she lied and stole people’s life savings to make herself her rich. #JenShah Fake it to until you make it? Weird way to say she lied and stole people’s life savings to make herself her rich. #JenShah #RHOSLC https://t.co/O8lE1kKgJI

has-been leprechaun @navyplush considering all the diabolical sht she did, 6.5 years is nothing #JenShahSentencing considering all the diabolical sht she did, 6.5 years is nothing #JenShahSentencing

Natalie @nataliemartin__ #JenShahSentencing Aside from the obvious fact that scamming the elderly is beyond horrendous & disgusting, the fact that Jen was so heartbroken over her Father's death (rightfully so) makes it so much more icky. What if someone did that to her father? Beyond repulsive. #RHOSLC Aside from the obvious fact that scamming the elderly is beyond horrendous & disgusting, the fact that Jen was so heartbroken over her Father's death (rightfully so) makes it so much more icky. What if someone did that to her father? Beyond repulsive. #RHOSLC #JenShahSentencing

Judge Stein sentenced Jen Shah to 6.5 years in prison and ordered her to surrender on Friday, February 17, 2023.

A Twitter account named Inner City Press revealed word-to-word details from the hearing.

Inner City Press @innercitypress Judge Stein: Ms. Shah, you have the right to appeal. Just tell Ms. Chaudhry. Any underlying indictments or counts?

AUSA: We move to dismiss Count 2.

Judge Stein: I grant the motion. Surrender to prison on February 17, 2023. Judge Stein: Ms. Shah, you have the right to appeal. Just tell Ms. Chaudhry. Any underlying indictments or counts?AUSA: We move to dismiss Count 2.Judge Stein: I grant the motion. Surrender to prison on February 17, 2023.

Inner City Press @innercitypress While Judge Stein is still speaking, inbox: US Attorney for the SDNY "announced that JENNIFER SHAH was sentenced today by US District Judge Sidney H. Stein to 78 months in prison for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme."

When the unsealed memo? While Judge Stein is still speaking, inbox: US Attorney for the SDNY "announced that JENNIFER SHAH was sentenced today by US District Judge Sidney H. Stein to 78 months in prison for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme."When the unsealed memo?

Inner City Press @innercitypress Judge Stein: I did not sentence Ms Shah as the government requests. But I do believe it takes into account all of the factors of 3553a... I'm keeping you on supervised release for five years, Ms Shah, to make sure you don't end up committing another crime Judge Stein: I did not sentence Ms Shah as the government requests. But I do believe it takes into account all of the factors of 3553a... I'm keeping you on supervised release for five years, Ms Shah, to make sure you don't end up committing another crime

Inner City Press @innercitypress Chaudhry: Ms Shah's manager is here as a friend. And please designate her to prison in Texas, it has RDAP and is closest minimum security --

Judge Stein: I am not going to designate a specific facility. I'll just say Texas region. Chaudhry: Ms Shah's manager is here as a friend. And please designate her to prison in Texas, it has RDAP and is closest minimum security --Judge Stein: I am not going to designate a specific facility. I'll just say Texas region.

After the sentencing, Jen’s attorney Priya Chaudhry issued a statement, which read:

“Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt. Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes.”

In March 2021, Jen was arrested during the filming of RHOSLC season 2.

Fans may enjoy seeing Jen in season 3 for the final time in the finale episode, which will air the following week, before she is sent to prison. Jen will dramatize her court case in episode 14.

A few days ago, the reality TV star announced that Bravo had disinvited her from the reunion of RHOSLC season 3. Hence, episode 14 will be her last appearance on the show. Only time will tell whether Jen will be part of the Real Housewives franchise after 6.5 years.

RHOSLC season 3 finale will air on Jan. 11

Throughout RHOSLC season 3, Jen Shah played her legal case card. The ladies were mostly seen doing things to make Jen feel good before her trial. However, the star treated her cast members in a rude manner most of the time.

In the previous episode, Heather Gay’s black eye was the highlight of the show. The ladies speculated that Jen had something to do with it. In the upcoming episode, a fight will break out between Heather and Jen.

The official synopsis of the season 3 finale reads:

“When Heather is asked about how she got her black eye, a heated argument ensues between her and Jen; at Heather's book cover reveal party, rumours are revealed and tensions rise.”

Unfortunately, Jen will not be part of the reunion episode to explain her mean behavior towards her co-stars. In addition to Jen, the reality TV series also features Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Angie Harrington, Danna Bui-Negrete, and Angie Katsanevas.

RHOSLC season 3 finale (episode 14) will air on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

