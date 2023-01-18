“I am FURIOUS”: RHOSLC fans react after learning season 3 will be a three-part reunion

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 ended last week, and fans are now eagerly waiting for all the reunion episodes.

Earlier, Bravo announced that the reunion will consist of two parts, but fans recently learned that it will include a third part as well. RHOSLC fans are not happy with the three-week-long reunion, which will feature its first part next week.

The DisCountess @Discountess_ Aidan @aidanthereup What the hell are they gonna talk about for three episodes... What the hell are they gonna talk about for three episodes... https://t.co/4Mx7K46ZDx I am FURIOUS. We do not need this long of a reunion. I doubt I’ll watch any of it, honestly I’m already bored and it doesn’t even air for over a week. Y’all can post anything important I need to know #RHOSLC #RHOSLC Reunion twitter.com/aidanthereup/s… I am FURIOUS. We do not need this long of a reunion. I doubt I’ll watch any of it, honestly I’m already bored and it doesn’t even air for over a week. Y’all can post anything important I need to know #RHOSLC #RHOSLCReunion twitter.com/aidanthereup/s…

The reality TV show will not air a new episode this Wednesday. The reason is unknown. The series will return on January 25, 2023, on Bravo, with Reunion Part 1 at 8 pm ET.

Fans claim RHOSLC reunion part-3 to be Jen Shah’s interview

Since the RHOSLC season 3 finale, the network has been promoting the reunion as a two-part show. But fans recently discovered that there will be a third reunion episode that will air on February 8, 2023.

They claimed that part 3 would be Jen Shah’s interview, as Andy Cohen earlier hinted that he might get a chance to have a chat with her before she goes to prison. Jen will not be a part of the first two reunion episodes.

A few weeks ago, Jen posted on Instagram that she refused to be a part of the reunion because Bravo wanted her to talk about her legal case. The post was shared before she was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for a telemarketing wire fraud case.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been flooded with speculations indicating that the third part of the season 3 reunion will feature Jen Shah. Many fans have expressed their disappointment and anger towards the producers for dragging out the reunion for so long.

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail The #rhoslc season was short so I don’t care that it’s three parts. I think two will be focused on the actual reunion and one on Jen and her guilty plea. 🤷🏻‍♂️ The #rhoslc season was short so I don’t care that it’s three parts. I think two will be focused on the actual reunion and one on Jen and her guilty plea. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/K5gmWXUfdJ

Candiace's Cryangle @afoldedtissue

#JenShah #RHOSLC twitter.com/omfgrealitytv/… OMFGRealityTV @OMFGRealityTV #RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion will contain 3 parts. #RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion will contain 3 parts. https://t.co/ObKx4u1BOQ This makes sense so it must be an extra episode for a Jen Shah sit down as the last thing that was asked was “Are you ready to tell you’re story now” and she didn’t reply This makes sense so it must be an extra episode for a Jen Shah sit down as the last thing that was asked was “Are you ready to tell you’re story now” and she didn’t reply#JenShah #RHOSLC twitter.com/omfgrealitytv/…

BravoHousewivesfan @BHousewivesfan twitter.com/omfgrealitytv/… OMFGRealityTV @OMFGRealityTV #RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion will contain 3 parts. #RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion will contain 3 parts. https://t.co/ObKx4u1BOQ 3 parts why? They can just do a 2 part reunion honestly we only need a one part reunion because what is their to talk about since Jen is not there and the season was boring. #RHOSLC 3 parts why? They can just do a 2 part reunion honestly we only need a one part reunion because what is their to talk about since Jen is not there and the season was boring. #RHOSLC twitter.com/omfgrealitytv/…

BBC'S CEO is ve~~~~ry pathetic really @theeidalsontop Now...why did they add a third part for the reunion? Is the third part a sit-down with Jen? Cause that's TIREDDD! Let the woman go to jail already 🙄 #RHOSLC Now...why did they add a third part for the reunion? Is the third part a sit-down with Jen? Cause that's TIREDDD! Let the woman go to jail already 🙄 #RHOSLC

🌚 @c1ubpenguinstan the #RHOSLC reunion is three parts…i fear i won’t make it to the toast the #RHOSLC reunion is three parts…i fear i won’t make it to the toast https://t.co/LubnMgiRRt

OMFGRealityTV @OMFGRealityTV #RHOSLC Maybe the 3rd part Season 3 reunion is Jen solo interview? Maybe the 3rd part Season 3 reunion is Jen solo interview? 👀 #RHOSLC

ryan (official) 💎 @ryanrosenkilde I would like to speak to the manager... You're giving us a 3-part reunion that probably could have been just the trailer AND you're making us all wait an extra week?! To build the suspense for what?! To hear Meredith talk about Seth's taint some more?! I cannot... #RHOSLC I would like to speak to the manager... You're giving us a 3-part reunion that probably could have been just the trailer AND you're making us all wait an extra week?! To build the suspense for what?! To hear Meredith talk about Seth's taint some more?! I cannot... #RHOSLC https://t.co/Z8DDlnbBos

Why is RHOSLC season 3 reunion not airing this Wednesday?

RHOSLC season 3 airs new episodes every Wednesday, however, it won’t be releasing any episodes this week. The network has not given any specific reason for the delay. However, this week, Jen Shah was ordered to surrender in prison on January 17.

Meanwhile, Bravo fans can enjoy last week’s episode of Love Without Borders in the time slot of RHOSLC on Wednesday, January 18.

The first part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 reunion will air on Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm ET on Bravo and the next day on Peacock. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the episode will feature the four main cast members—Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow. Jen Shah will not be a part of the upcoming episode.

Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington, and Angie Katsanevas, who appeared as ‘friends of’ the housewives, were not initially seen in attendance in the reunion trailer. They will later join the cast, perhaps in Reunion Part 2.

In the trailer, Andy asked some pretty intense questions, which revolved around topics such as Heather’s black eye, Meredith and Lisa’s broken friendship, Jen pleading guilty, and Whitney and Heather’s feud.

Throughout the third season, Jen’s legal drama was a hot topic, but the focus shifted to Heather as she got a mysterious black eye towards the end of the season. The incident happened on the last day of the ladies’ San Diego trip. The topic became a major issue because Heather refused to talk about it.

Heather didn’t reveal how she got a black eye, which made fans furious. They now expect the reality TV star to spill the beans during the season 3 reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 will air a new episode on Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes