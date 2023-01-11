What time will Love Without Borders season 1 episode 7 air on Bravo? Details explored

Love Without Borders is set to return with a new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, the couple in France, Aaron and Mael, will try to leave behind their differences and make things work.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Carmen shows Phil her party lifestyle, but he struggles to keep up. Arica tries to mediate between Shreyas and Gurleen. Naeem helps Chandra process past trauma. Aaron tries to make things up to Mael. Danna and Brian find creative ways to reconnect."

Love Without Borders season 1 episode 7 will air on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Love Without Borders

The upcoming episode of Love Without Borders, titled I hope He Has a Really Big…Heart, will see Aaron and Mael trying to make things work. While the two have only known each other for six weeks, their love story has seen its fair share of bumps along the way, and it’s time to make things right.

In an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode uploaded to Pride, the two are seen enjoying a romantic night together and painting. Perhaps one of them is having too much fun as Aaron starts drawing male genitalia.

The two laugh, and Mael asks him what inspires him, and he says that he doesn’t have to think about it at all. Aaron is excited about his creative skills and is proud of the outcome, saying that it was a “good d***.”

Mael said:

"We both have this passion for p******, so it’s cool."

Following in his partner’s footsteps, Mael also starts to draw the same thing, and the two compare their masterpieces before having another drink.

Another clip uploaded to Bravo suggests that not everything is great with Love Without Borders couple Carmen and Phil. Carmen decides to show Phil how she likes to party but does not return home with him.

He reaches out to his friend, Stormy, for guidance. He tells her that they went out the previous night, where he met a lot of her friends, but she didn’t come home with him.

Phil sent her a message around 5:30 in the morning but does not hear back from her all day. At around 6 pm, he tells the cameras that he texted her, called her, and “went knocking on her door,” but didn’t get a response.

He said:

"I just want her to be okay."

Phil explained that when they were leaving the club, he thought they were going home, but Carmen ended up going somewhere else, and he couldn’t help but compare it to how things are in America. He said that back home, people went together, left together, and said that their communication was off.

Stormy asks the Love Without Borders cast member if he sees himself fitting into her life without feeling like he’s “out in the cold” and would feel romantically satisfied with his partner.

In his confessional, he said:

"Talking to Stormy got me thinking about a lot of things. Like, is she making adjustments for me being in her life or am I being a burden on her life."

Tune in on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch the upcoming episode of Love Without Borders. Episodes of the same can be streamed on Peacock.

