Who did Aaron match with on Love Without Borders? Fans are excited to witness his journey on the new Bravo show

Love Without Borders season 1 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members moving to a whole different country to find love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with. The series focused on five Americans who moved to different countries to meet their potential soulmate and keep the drama going.

On this week's episode of Love Without Borders, Aaron Motacek met Maël Lucas in Paris and wished to explore his connection with his partner. While both had great things to say about each other, only time will tell if they last until the end. Viewers, however, were excited to witness his journey on the show.

Other couples who were matched with each other include Brian Dilleen and Danna Richards; Shreyas Mehta and Gurleen Virk; Chandra Chugani and Naeem Thompson; and Carmen Holzer-Nkrumah and Philip Michael Thomas Jr. As they tried to live together until their visa expired, many dynamics came into play, creating a lot of tension.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“American singles leave everything behind and travel across the globe to pursue the love that's alluded them forever; they move in with complete strangers who could be their potential soul mates; they have to decide if this love is forever.”

Aaron meets Maël in Paris on Love Without Borders

On tonight's episode of Love Without Borders, the cast members got ready to meet their respective potential soulmates by meeting them and living with them in a whole different country. While some couples were skeptical about what was to come, others were ready for their journey. For Aaron, it was a completely different experience awaiting ahead of him.

Ahead of meeting his probable soulmate, Aaron revealed that he identified himself as gay and didn't have a lot of opportunities to date in North Dakota. The 31 year old optometric confessed that he was looking for a serious relationship, but was also skeptical because of his past relationship.

The Love Without Borders contestant revealed that he was previously in a relationship and was seriously involved in the same, however, his then-partner ghosted him after a while, leaving him hurt and depressed. He was, therefore, skeptical about entering the process, but was also looking forward to another chance.

Bravo @BravoTV #LoveWithoutBorders Aaron's dating journey in Fargo, told in emojis: Aaron's dating journey in Fargo, told in emojis: 👬⬅️✅ #LoveWithoutBorders https://t.co/t2jtHlHD4V

He then opened up to his parents and brother Adam about moving to a different country to find love. Aaron also opened up about how his parents had a difficult time accepting that their son was gay, but they were trying really hard to understand him, with his mother encouraging him to go on dates. Although his parents were initially skeptical about sending their son to an entirely different country, they wanted him to have the experience and probably fall in love.

The Love Without Borders contestant then found out that he was meeting his soulmate who lived in Paris. While he was nervous, the star was also excited on looking forward to a new country, its people, and exploring that with his partner. As soon as he met Mael, he confessed that the latter looked different than what he had envisioned, but that didn't matter to him.

The couple looked around the house - the bedroom, the kitchen, and the living room, which Aaron felt was quite small. However, he thought of worrying about all of that later and focused on building his connection with Maël.

Fans react to Aaron and Maël's pairing on Love Without Borders

Fans loved Aaron and Maël on the show and took to social media to express their opinions. They were also excited about the contestant's journey commencing in Paris and hoped for the best. Check out what they have to say.

Ivette @eve_215 Mael is cute I'm happy for Aaron #LoveWithoutBorders Mael is cute I'm happy for Aaron #LoveWithoutBorders

Anide @BKLYNSTAR Aaron going to be in a whole relationship child french are so lovey-dovey #LoveWithoutBorders Aaron going to be in a whole relationship child french are so lovey-dovey #LoveWithoutBorders https://t.co/FmJ7h4eFyA

Princess Knight Denise @PrincessKnightD Aaron is going to Paris. He really needed some French lessons before leaving. I hope his partner will be patient. #LoveWithoutBorders Aaron is going to Paris. He really needed some French lessons before leaving. I hope his partner will be patient. #LoveWithoutBorders

Anide @BKLYNSTAR Aaron seems sweet ......his family is trying bless their heart #LoveWithoutBorders Aaron seems sweet ......his family is trying bless their heart #LoveWithoutBorders https://t.co/mZsiznu1a9

Season 1 of Love Without Borders has had an interesting start. Viewers have been introduced to a few couples already and they already have a lot of opinions to make about the same. Fans will have to keep watching to find out how the season pans out for the cast and what's more in store for them.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Love Without Borders next week on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

