Why was Gurleen emotional about her parents? Reason explored as she moves to Dubai to find love on Love Without Borders

Love Without Borders season 1 aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The unique dating series features cast members moving across the border into another country all to find love and a potential partner to spend the rest of their lives with. The series showcased five Americans who moved to another country to find a potential soulmate.

On this week's episode of Love Without Borders, Gurleen was emotional about her parents who brought her up in a conservative and submissive household that messed up her self-esteem and affected her dating life. As she moved to Dubai, viewers will have to watch and see how the journey pans out for her.

The couples who were matched with each other include Maël Lucas and Aaron Motacek; Brian Dilleen and Danna Richards; Shreyas Mehta and Gurleen Virk; Chandra Chugani and Naeem Thompson; and Carmen Holzer-Nkrumah and Philip Michael Thomas Jr. The pairs will live together to test out their compatibility and romantic connection. Who will stand together until the end? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“American singles leave everything behind and travel across the globe to pursue the love that's alluded them forever; they move in with complete strangers who could be their potential soul mates; they have to decide if this love is forever.”

Gurleen goes to Dubai to find love on Love Without Borders

On tonight's episode of Love Without Borders, viewers were introduced to the cast members as they got ready to give love another chance and give it their all to move to a completely different country and live with their compatible match. While some contestants felt that it was the right thing to do, others were skeptical and nervous about the whole process and whether it was the correct way to go.

The cast members had to pack their bags, figure out their finances, their houses, family and more aspects before moving to a different country and meeting their potentual soulmate. This caused a lot of stress as one of the cast, Gurleen Virk, was emotional and broke down ahead of her trip.

Gurleen revealed that her dating life hadn't been the best while living in California as the men she met didn't match her values. She also expressed a lack of diversity and culture among the people she had met and felt it was time for her to take her love life seriously and find someone more aligned with her values.

The Love Without Borders contestant stated that her parents immigrated from Punjab, India, and had grown up with conservative values. She felt that because she was asked to be submissive and not speak up much in her family, she felt very closed up in all her relationships.

In a confessional, Gurleen said:

"Growing up as a woman, you were always told to be submissive, and to listen and not speak. My parents never said "I love you." It really messed with my self-worth and self-esteem. I always thought I was never enough or anything."

Later on in the episode, Gurleen found out that she was going to Dubai to meet her soulmate. Although she was extremely excited to find out what was in store for her and who her partner was, she was also nervous about the journey that was to come on Love Without Borders. Will she find love? Only time will tell.

Season 1 of Love Without Borders has been interesting from the get go. With the season just beginning, there are a lot more dynamics between the cast members to be explored. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Love Without Borders next week on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

