Who is Gurleen Virk from Love Without Borders? Meet the 28-year-old program manager

Bravo is coming up with an all-new dating show, Love Without Borders, where singles will leave everything behind and travel to another part of the world to find love.

One such single who will leave her home and dogs behind and travel to a new city to find her soulmate is Gurleen Virk, a program manager. The synopsis of Love Without Borders reads:

“The series follows five Americans - Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk - who put it all on the line for love."

It continues:

"All have come to the realization they're stuck in a rut and must change how they're looking for a mate as well as where they're looking. The love they long for and life they've always wanted could be waiting for them on the other side of the globe.”

With the help of relationship expert Arica Angelo, the singles will pack their bags at a moment’s notice, grab their passports and fly to a destination that’s not revealed until they’re at the airport. They will not even speak or see a photo of their match before leaving the States.

Love Without Borders will premiere on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Love Without Borders single Gurleen Virk works in Google

Gurleen Virk is a 28-year-old program manager currently working at Google. She completed her B.A. Political Science and Government from UC San Diego. She has also worked at Moore, Schulman, & Moore, APC as well as Law Offices of William J. Ward, APC as Legal Assistant.

Gurleen is a fiercely independent woman who, after growing weary of San Diego’s hookup culture, is looking for true love in Bravo's Love Without Borders. Gurleen “sucks at casual dating” as she “envisions” first five years of her life with the guy on their date, which only creates problems later.

She is now ready to move out of San Diego as it “lacks diversity” and and find her soulmate in another country.

Gurleen is looking for someone who is ready to commit to the long haul. With high hopes, she embarks on the journey to meet her match. She gets emotional as it “sucks” to leave her beloved dogs behind.

The preview of Love Without Borders shows, Gurleen “panicking inside” but trying really hard to have “a calm outer front” as she reaches her match’s apartment. She says that as she reaches her match's apartment, she has been wearing the same clothes for over 20 hour and hopes she "put on enough deodorant and look decent."

She adds that she has no idea who she's meeting, but she hopes and believes that it is the man that she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

However, she is left in shock when a girl opens the door, but things are cleared as she meets her match Shreyas, who lives with his parents and sister.

The revelation does not please Gurleen much as she thinks it's going to be difficult to get to know a man while living with family. Despite this, things start okay between Gurleen and Shreyas. However it doesn’t stay the same for long, as Gurleen later feels like she is “failing in love” every time.

Will she decide to spend the rest of her life with Shreyas by the time her visa ends or will she return home heartbroken?

Tune in on Bravo to watch the beck-to-back episodes of Love Without Borders and the fate of Gurleen along with other singles.

