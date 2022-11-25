What is Aaron Motacek’s job? North Dakota native is all set to find a partner in Bravo’s Love Without Borders

Bravo's Love without Borders is almost here, and fans cannot wait to watch the new series. Love Without Borders will feature five Americans, including Aaron Motacek, who move to another country to find love with an unknown person in an undisclosed location. Relationship expert Arica Angelo has herself made the matches based on "compatibility."

American citizens will get a chance to return to their country or continue to live with their newfound love even after the experiment ends.

Aaron Motacek, 31, is an optometrist and full-stack web developer. Aaron is from Fargo, North Dakota, and comes from a close-knit family, but he will have to leave it all to stay with his partner, Maël Lucas, who is in Paris, France.

Love Without Borders contestant Aaron Motacek founded his own company in 2017

Aaron was the winner of the ND Scholars Scholarship in 2008 and went to the University of North Dakota, where he received his bachelor’s degree in biology. Motacek was also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa sorority. He then went to the Illinois College of Optometry, where he received the GP Contact Lens Clinical Excellence Award and the Presidential Scholarship. Aaron also became the president of the ICO Private Practice Club before graduating in 2020.

He also took the Harvard computer course in 2021 and has multiple certificates in coding. He currently works as a web developer and designer for MineralBuddy and Virtual Eye Care. He also works as a part-time optometrist for 20/20 Vision Express.

Motacek created his own company called Meal Prep Calculator in 2017, which is still running. He has also worked at TLC Laser Eye Centers and the Illinois College of Optometry.

Aaron has limited dating options in his small hometown of Fargo, so he has decided to participate in the Love Without Borders social experiment to find love. His Bravo description reads,

"Being in a loving relationship is a priority and leaving his comfortable life and his brother’s optometry practice is a gamble he’s eager to take."

The show will see the American cast members travel to an unknown overseas destination

Love Without Borders will feature five Americans who leave their loved ones in a moment with just a suitcase to find love in an unconventional way. After the experiment ends, they will have the opportunity to stay with their partners forever.

Other cast members on Love Without Borders include:

Danna Richards from Livingston, Montana, will fly around the globe to be with Brian.

Musician Philip Michael Thomas Jr. is from Atlanta, and he is paired with Carmen.

Social worker Naeem Thompson comes from Houston, Texas, and is paired with a woman named Chandra.

Gurleen Virk comes from San Diego, California. She is paired with Shreyas.

The Bravo description of the series reads,

"In this bold social experiment, six American singles who have struck out at love on their home turf risk everything and step blindly onto a plane to an unknown overseas destination to be paired with their "perfect" life partner.Participants will say goodbye to their jobs, homes and families to see if matchmakers can scour the world for their one ideal match."

It also reads,

"At the end of the experiment, they will be faced with the stark choice of leaving life as they knew it behind and starting over for love, or returning to their previous life."

Love Without Borders will premiere on Bravo on Wednesday, November 30, at 9 pm ET. Fans can watch the two-hour-long premiere to see if Aaron's partner will make a good first impression on him.

