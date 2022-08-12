What is Dr. Doe’s chemistry quiz on TikTok? Challenge with anthropomorphic deer as teacher goes viral on platform

TikTok is a platform that welcomes all trends and challenges with open arms, and the latest addition it is the Dr. Doe’s chemistry quiz. This crazy challenge has people answering the questions given to them in a test as an anthropomorphic deer plays the role of a teacher.

The quiz has an anthropomorphic deer who is the teacher, and it asks the user 10 questions related to chemistry. From element names to basic science stuff, as users answer correctly, the deer loses one of its clothing items.

The Chemistry Quiz on social media has a million views and users who are indulging in the quiz. (Image via TikTok)

While there is no denying that TikTok has some age-appropriate trends, this chemistry quiz has spread like wildfire on the short video sharing app.

What is the Dr. Doe’s chemistry quiz on TikTok?

This chemistry quiz is all about an anthropomorphic deer that removes one piece of clothing when the user answers correctly.

Although this quiz has been around for many years, it is now that it has become super popular on TikTok. With over a million users engaging in this quiz, some have felt the need to report this kind of indecent content on social media applications.

While TikTok can be a platform that can give rise to some unusual trends, this chemistry quiz is surely among them. Such videos can easily be reported so they don't reach the smartphones of the younger users.

To do so, you can follow these steps:

Choose the arrow on the right of the video. Click on “Report” from the options available. From the list of options given, choose “Grownup nudity from the guidelines of decision.” Click on Submit.

TikTok is full of quizzes that aren't inappropriate

There are plenty of quizzes that exist on TikTok, other than the new and quite inappropriate quiz, that can be used to make the most of the application.

One of them is the “what human feeling are you” quiz. The personality quiz can be played at uquiz.com, which is home to a lot of quizzes on TikTok.

This quiz is all about choosing the options from the choices given that generally address how one reacts in a situation. Later, it gives you a 'feeling name' based on your answers.

Another fun quiz is the mental age quiz, which also demands that users answer some questions, on the basis of which, the test reveals their 'true' mental age.

Although these quizzes have no guarantee that the results are 100% true, but netizens find them intriguing and interesting.

As for the new quiz, this trend has managed to garner millions of views and likes, which is making it a trending topic on TikTok.

