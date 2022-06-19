Where to play the "what human feeling are you" quiz? Everything to know about the trending TikTok game

The "what human feeling are you quiz?" is a personality quiz currently taking over the TikTok space. Many users have jumped onto the trend, trying to decipher what their mood board dictates, and have garnered thousands of likes by sharing the results on the short-form app.

The trending personality quiz can be played on the site uquiz.com. Although it's default language is Russian, you can read on to find how to play the quiz for non-Russian speakers as well.

Quizzes and human behavior games are some of the many creative pieces that go into making the TikTok experience memorable, and netizens are here for it all.

How to take the "what human feeling are you quiz?"

The whimsical personality quiz is available on uquiz.com, but its default language is Russian.

For non-Russian speakers, you will have to translate to your preferred language using your web browser. If you are accessing the website through Google Chrome, go to the translate button labeled "AA'' in the top right corner of the search bar.

This helps to translate to the language of choice automatically. The "what human feeling are you quiz?" has multiple choice questions in which you are asked a range of questions with options to pick from. These questions generally address how humans tend to react to different situations.

Some of the questions include:

What would you like right now? Choose a random event from life that suits you Is it okay to have feelings? Choose a drink Color language. Choose what you like the most.

All questions come with four to five options, and as you input your answers, the next slide pops up. There are eleven personalities and imagined scenario questions in all.

The "what human feeling are you quiz"? consists of a series of questions that TikTokers can relate to regarding behavioral patterns. After answering the questions, the answers are collated, and the calculator sums it all up to produce a personality trait, elaborating what your emotions connote.

At the end of the slides, you are taken to the results page, where the personality is summed up. There are also options on what social media page you wish to share your result to.

To paste your result on TikTok, you can take a screenshot and join the video trend currently making waves. Some of the answers players have gotten so far include despondency, humility, and sincere love. The trend has crossed over to Twitter, and tweeps are catching on fast. Here are some reactions from players:

slay xx I took the what human feeling are you test and 💀

Guys do this test !!!

"What kind of human feeling are you "

i took the ''what human feeling are you'' test and 🥺

Other viral trends similar to the "what human feeling are you quiz?"

This personality quiz is the latest fun test spicing the excitement on social media and going viral, but there have been other quizzes like the "what the actual f is wrong with me" quiz? and the "reality check quiz."

The former is more recent than the latter and includes a series of questions aimed at deciphering your personality. Questions often border on the player's likes, dislikes, and general preferences. It is also accessible on the uquiz.com website.

The reality check quiz got its buzz early in 2021, and for lovers of thrilling pieces, it comes with the daring phrase, "take at your risk." The range of questions includes your zodiac sign, favorite zodiac sign, favorite, and Hogwarts house. The final result hilariously includes an eccentric address to your personality.

