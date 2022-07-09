What is the mental age quiz on TikTok? How to take part in the viral trend revealed 

TikTok users are trying to find out their mental age, with the help of the "Mental Age" quiz, which is the latest trend to go viral on the platform. In the challenge, a questionnaire calculates the mental age of the quiz taker, based on their answers.

Most of the mental age TikTok videos begin with the phrase, “I’m __, but my mental age is..." After this, the video cuts to a screenshot of the Mental Age Quiz score.

The quiz can be taken on arealme.com/mental/en/, and requires users to agree or disagree with statements by selecting "Yes", "No" or "Neither." Sometimes, the options can also be rephrased to "True", "False" and "Neither."

This trend comes after the recent "anger" or "childhood trauma" test quizzes on the app.

TikTok's mental age trend was created nine years ago

According to the official website of the test, the creator had first introduced the mental age test on their personal website in November 2013, after a friend from Japan told them about it. Since its release on arealme.com in 2014, it has been translated into 32 languages. Google Analytics reports suggest that more than 27,292,000 people from over 156 countries have taken the test.

To take the test, users have to visit www.arealme.com/mental/en/, where they will find some basic information about the application and the purpose behind the Japan-made quiz. It also provides a definition for the term "Mental age," and says:

"For the purpose of this test, we define Mental Age as a measure of a person's psychological abilities in comparison to the number of years it takes for an average child to reach the same level. For example, if your mental age is 10, regardless of your actual chronological age, you are mentally similar to a 10-year-old."

To begin the test, users need to press the "start" button.

After this, they are given statements that need to be responded to, by choosing one of three options - "Yes", "No" and "Neither." In some cases, the options can be rephrased as "True", "False" and "Neither."

The quiz requires users to agree or disagree with statements like “I have my principles”, “Tears come to my eyes very often” and more. After completing the quiz, the test reveals the mental age of the player, which they can then share on TikTok with the hashtag #mentalage.

The TikTok videos begin with the phrase, “I’m __, but my mental age is..." before cutting to a screenshot of the Mental Age Quiz score.

The game should be treated as a fun TikTok trend and ought not to be taken seriously, as there is no scientific research to back it.

A "childhood trauma test" recently went viral on TikTok

A "childhood trauma test" recently went viral on the app, where people used a questionnaire available on BetterMe World to find unresolved issues from their childhood. BetterMe World is a health and fitness platform founded in 2016.

sonæri | semi-ia @dreamyjen0o



(i'm well aware these types of tests are for fun and can't really help with your mental health problems but you know, i do it out of curiosity lol.) i took the childhood trauma test thing that i just saw on tiktok and i was surprised at the result HAHAHSH(i'm well aware these types of tests are for fun and can't really help with your mental health problems but you know, i do it out of curiosity lol.) i took the childhood trauma test thing that i just saw on tiktok and i was surprised at the result HAHAHSH 💀💀(i'm well aware these types of tests are for fun and can't really help with your mental health problems but you know, i do it out of curiosity lol.)

The test included numerous questions like:

What do you experience most often?

Do you remember yourself in childhood?

What childhood memories do you have?

What did your family look like?

Players had to select their answers from among four options provided by the website. Their results are determined by the options they choose.

After completing the quiz a complete analysis is provided in categories like:

Rejection Trauma

Abandonment Trauma

Betrayal Trauma

Injustice Trauma

Based on the results, the user can then opt for a plan recommended by the website itself.

