×
Create
Notifications

What is the viral 'Anger Test' on TikTok? Steps to participate in trend revealed 

TikTokers are surprised at their anger test results (Image via TikTok/Instagram and PM Images/Getty Images)
TikTokers are surprised at their anger test results (Image via TikTok/Instagram and PM Images/Getty Images)
Esha Singh
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 01, 2022 06:48 PM IST
Feature

TikTok has a new viral challenge called the "Anger Test," where users take an online test to check whether they have anger issues or not. The test is based on scientific studies by Dr. Judith M. Siegel and claims to do the following:

"Map your experience of anger along multiple empirical dimensions."

The trend includes a person taking the test and sharing the results with their followers. The hashtag #angertest has already received over 6 million views.

The Multidimensional Anger Test is used in clinical settings

The trend uses a test called Multidimensional Anger Test, or MAT, from the website www.idrlabs.com/anger/test.php. In this, the individual has to answer "Disagree" or "Agree" to 38 questions based on various circumstances.

The test results are shown in a table that compares the person's anger to the average percentage.

According to the website:

"The test is frequently used for research purposes and in clinical settings," and helps a person not only understand their level of anger but also their response to a stressful environment.

However, the website also states that while the test has a certain level of accuracy, it should not be considered as medical advice. The website warns:

“The results of our online multi-dimensional anger test are provided ‘as-is’, and should not be construed as providing professional or certified advice of any kind.”

Netizens are surprised by their results

Many have taken the test and shared their surprise at the results. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

that anger test on tiktok except you never got angry in your life and are too chill to care about everything https://t.co/afGVdXPxrt
soooo I took that anger test thing that’s all over tiktok and- I’m surprised : | https://t.co/TW0nNthM51
i did. that anger test that was on tiktok and uh . https://t.co/yYedwwjCJN
I am 25.2% more susceptible to anger than the average person. idrlabs.com/anger/60-64-82… via @idr_labs bye why is this a tiktok trend

For many users, it was a fresh change to see research-based tests getting popular on the app. Few pointed out that the trend is opening up a dialogue for mental health and anger issues.

Earlier, a trend called "Strawberry Question" went viral on the app. The trend included users asking questions to their partners, and deciding if they were loyal or not.

Also Read Article Continues below

Many called the trend "foolish" for being based on vague questions and having no real backing. Hopefully, the app will see more research-based tests go viral, thus positively impacting its users.

Edited by Saman
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी