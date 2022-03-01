What is the viral 'Anger Test' on TikTok? Steps to participate in trend revealed 

TikTok has a new viral challenge called the "Anger Test," where users take an online test to check whether they have anger issues or not. The test is based on scientific studies by Dr. Judith M. Siegel and claims to do the following:

"Map your experience of anger along multiple empirical dimensions."

The trend includes a person taking the test and sharing the results with their followers. The hashtag #angertest has already received over 6 million views.

The Multidimensional Anger Test is used in clinical settings

The trend uses a test called Multidimensional Anger Test, or MAT, from the website www.idrlabs.com/anger/test.php. In this, the individual has to answer "Disagree" or "Agree" to 38 questions based on various circumstances.

The test results are shown in a table that compares the person's anger to the average percentage.

According to the website:

"The test is frequently used for research purposes and in clinical settings," and helps a person not only understand their level of anger but also their response to a stressful environment.

However, the website also states that while the test has a certain level of accuracy, it should not be considered as medical advice. The website warns:

“The results of our online multi-dimensional anger test are provided ‘as-is’, and should not be construed as providing professional or certified advice of any kind.”

Netizens are surprised by their results

Many have taken the test and shared their surprise at the results. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

em ♡'s reno @ganyuluvbot that anger test on tiktok except you never got angry in your life and are too chill to care about everything that anger test on tiktok except you never got angry in your life and are too chill to care about everything https://t.co/afGVdXPxrt

LEE 𖨆 || SAPNAPDAY📌‼️ @quackhours soooo I took that anger test thing that’s all over tiktok and- I’m surprised : | soooo I took that anger test thing that’s all over tiktok and- I’m surprised : | https://t.co/TW0nNthM51

teddie @pierrotfool i did. that anger test that was on tiktok and uh . i did. that anger test that was on tiktok and uh . https://t.co/yYedwwjCJN

🇽🇰soto🇹🇷 @ziersoto I am 25.2% more susceptible to anger than the average person. idrlabs.com/anger/60-64-82… via @idr_labs bye why is this a tiktok trend I am 25.2% more susceptible to anger than the average person. idrlabs.com/anger/60-64-82… via @idr_labs bye why is this a tiktok trend

For many users, it was a fresh change to see research-based tests getting popular on the app. Few pointed out that the trend is opening up a dialogue for mental health and anger issues.

Earlier, a trend called "Strawberry Question" went viral on the app. The trend included users asking questions to their partners, and deciding if they were loyal or not.

Many called the trend "foolish" for being based on vague questions and having no real backing. Hopefully, the app will see more research-based tests go viral, thus positively impacting its users.

Edited by Saman