What is ‘upside-down’ smile on TikTok? Everything to know about the viral trend

TikTok users are on to a new challenge, and this time it’s a test that involves mastering an unusual expression called the upside-down smile. The trend has since gone viral, making many Tiktokers gain scores of views.

Many users of the short-form video app are happy to be able to pull off an upside-down smile. The trend has gained traction and has also spread to other social media platforms.

All about the Upside-down Smile On TikTok

The upside-down smile is achieved by wearing a frown that turns into a slight smile. Social media users joined the challenge with Son Tung-M TP’s Chay Ngay Di as the background music.

The trend usually starts with a TikToker moving slightly to the bass beat and then proceeding to show off their upside-down smile as the sound drops. The smiling trend has been considered an awkward smile, and people who have always worn it are glad it’s trending.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

tushi⁷ || PROOF D-4 @jimnsangeI why are upside down smiles are a trend now are you telling me my smile is what makes people viral these days why are upside down smiles are a trend now are you telling me my smile is what makes people viral these days

Another reason the upside-down smile is going viral is that many are testing their ability to still look good while turning down the ends of their mouth and fine-tuning it into a smile. It is unclear who started the trend, but the upside-down smile is reportedly famous among K-pop icons.

Other trends going viral on TikTok

A few weeks ago, the video-sharing app went into a frenzy, thanks to the ever-present inputs of Snapchat. The trend, known as the sad or crying face filter, caused an uproar as people’s faces morphed into tearful looks.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

What was most humorous was the fact that many a time, the filter was used on other people who were unaware of being filmed with a crying face. Users had a field day poking fun at the crying face while trying to decipher if the person with the crying face was actually sad or if it was just another unaware recipient of the crying face filter.

The crying face filter involved exporting videos made on Snapchat to the popular short-video app, as the platform itself did not have a provision for the filter on the app. The trend is not as prominent as it was weeks ago, but it still pops up on the timeline from time to time.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

To join the trend, you have to create an account on Snapchat, click on the icon for filters, and find the crying face. One could either take a photo with it or press down on the recording circle to get a video, which should then be saved to the camera roll.

The next step would be to upload it to the app with as many hashtags as possible. The crying face filter fun further extends to applying it to the faces of characters in movies and TV and racking up views on the app.

More trends and filters went viral, including the invisible bling, Disney, the adult swim sample, nightmare drawback, and the Alabama rush sample.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far