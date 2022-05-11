What is the sad face filter on TikTok? How to get and all you need to know about the viral trend 

Recently, a sad crying-face filter has gone viral on TikTok. As the name suggests, the filter makes app users look like they are crying and deeply upset. Videos of this trend have amassed thousands of likes. Viewers are endlessly attempting to guess whether they are watching a person online crying in reality or if they have fallen victim to the filter.

The sad or crying face filter is not native to the app. If it was, an option to use it would pop up under videos so that app users would be encouraged to try it for themselves. The filter that has now taken over the internet comes from another popular social media application, Snapchat.

Though Snapchat has dropped in popularity among young social media users, it is becoming increasingly apparent that trends are picking up from the platform and garnering attention on other social media sites.

How to use the viral sad filter on TikTok?

To upload a video using the sad face filter on TikTok, one will have to create the video on Snapchat and then post it on the video-sharing platform. It is essential that one is able to log into Snapchat. Here are the steps to find the crying face filter on Snapchat:

1. Open Snapchat

2. Open the filters option, which can be viewed by pressing the smiley face next to the record button

3. Choose ‘explore’

4. Type ‘crying’ in the search bar and select the filter

5. To create a video using the crying filter, use the record button.

6. Save the recorded video so it is downloaded into the phone’s camera roll

7. Upload the downloaded video to one’s TikTok

Rico 🌎 @Ricodotcom That sad face TikTok filter hella funny That sad face TikTok filter hella funny

To upload the video to the video-sharing platform, one must click the ‘+’ on TikTok. The same can be seen in the center of the screen at the bottom. Following this, they can find the icon labeled ‘upload’ which can be seen in the bottom right corner.

Click on the ‘upload’ option and select the sad face-crying face filter video you wish to post. The video can then be posted to one’s page. One can also upload captions, sounds and any hashtags they choose to include.

Apart from the sad face-crying filter, the rotoscope, invisible bling, Disney, and face morphing filters have become quite popular amongst users.

Edited by Sayati Das