How to change Snapchat username in 2022: Detailed process and username suggestions listed

All Snapchat users and enthusiasts can now do that one bit to revamp their profiles that they were never allowed to do earlier: change their username.

The popular visual sharing social media platform has, so far, only allowed its users to change their display names. But as of February 2022, there has been a change in its policies.

Snapchat users can now change their usernames. However, this will only be an annual ritual if you wish. Users will only be able to change their usernames once a year.

So think hard before deciding on a name because it will follow you around for at least one year. Here is a deeper look into the process and conditions of the change.

All you need to know about changing your username on Snapchat

Popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have always had a more lenient policy for their users to change their usernames compared to Snapchat.

But the social media app has finally made it easier for people to get rid of names that they didn’t like, but once a year.

If you’re a Snapchatter wishing to be done with an old or embarrassing name, now is the time. Here are the steps that can easily change your username on the app:

Under the “My Profile” section, click on “Settings”.

Find the “My Account” option and click on “Username”.

You’ll then find an option called “Change Username” that will lead you to type in your new desired name.

After you’re sure about your username, click “Next” and enter your account password to finalize the name, and click “Confirm.” That’s it. You’ll now have a new username, which you can check as it appears right below your display name, next to your profile icon on the top of the screen.

There are some rules to this username-change option. You cannot use a name already registered on the app by another user.

Another condition that comes with this policy is to forget the past. You will not be able to use your old username ever again. The same goes for usernames that others have used in the past.

jaela @jaelaalvarez after 7 years, i finally am able to change my snapchat username god bless… who i was when i was 13 can fully disappear now 🥲 after 7 years, i finally am able to change my snapchat username god bless… who i was when i was 13 can fully disappear now 🥲

Keeping these conditions in mind, here are a few suggestions for choosing your new username. Everyone wants their username to be catchy, but it shouldn’t be too long.

While you might want to have your name as part of your username, you might want to add special characters or numerals to make it more unique and more you.

Sometimes, having a simple underscore sign can help. For instance, Steve Rogers can be “Steve_Rogers1” on the visual sharing app. You can also visit websites like ofzenandcomputing, kidadl, etc., for good Snapchat username ideas.

But like the content on the app, creativity has no bounds, so if you want, go crazy with your username. Just remember, you’ll have to live with it for a year.

