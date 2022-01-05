How to change your Roblox username and display name

Gamertag, username, display name; a Roblox player has multiple names, each having a purpose. Thankfully, usernames and display names chosen years ago can be changed.

However, it’s essential to know the distinction. Roblox gamers have two names: a display name and a username. The name that appears above their avatar in a game is their display name. Usernames are solely used when logging into a Roblox account.

Roblox: Changing the username and display name

Changing a display name

Display names are what most players are going to call you by. It’s always seen above your avatar when playing Roblox games. It is entirely safe to share your display name.

In the event you’d like to change it, here’s how it is done:

Step 1: Start by logging into Roblox, preferably the account you’d like to change the display name for.

Step 2: You’ll see a tiny gear icon in the top-right corner. Select it. In the drop-down menu, choose Settings.

Step 3: You’ll see your display name listed under the section “Account Info”. There’s a small icon to the right of your display name that resembles a pencil and paper. Select it.

Step 4: In the box that appears, type in a new display name. It’s limited to 20 characters.

Don’t get too hung up on display names. Roblox allows users to change their display name as many times as they want, and for free. However, it can only be done once every seven days.

Changing a username

Unlike display names, usernames are meant for one thing: logging into Roblox. Also, unlike display names, usernames should never be shared with other players. Guard them safely.

In the event you’d like to change your username, here’s how it works:

Step 1: Log into Roblox with the account that needs changing.

Step 2: Select the small gear icon in the top-right corner. Pick Settings from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Under “Account Info”, locate Username, to the right of which you must select Change Display Name. It’s an icon resembling a pencil and paper.

Step 4: Purchase a username change for 1000 Robux.

It’s crucial to pick a username that does not match your display name. Again, never share your username with anyone.

