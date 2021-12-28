Top 10 most played Roblox games in 2021

Roblox houses hundreds upon hundreds of fantastic games, primarily created by players. After all, it isn’t Roblox that’s the game; it’s merely a set of tools for others to use. Many have been lovingly crafted, even to the point of launching a developer’s career.

The following games are some of the most played Roblox games in 2021. They consistently release new content, have player bases in the thousands at any given point, and go above and beyond with game mechanics.

These are the most played Roblox games in 2021

10) All Star Tower Defense

Roblox: All Star Tower Defense is an interesting twist on the tower defense genre. Rather than set up towers to fight waves of enemies, players use characters from popular anime and manga. They can be upgraded along the way. However, it’s way more fun with friends, in addition to the added level of strategy.

9) Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! has become something of an enigma on Roblox. It’s gained so much popularity that other games started adding their own pet system. Adopt Me! is worthy of a spot here, with thousands of players active at any given moment.

Adopt Me! doesn’t pressure players into doing battle with others. The game boils down to hatching eggs and raising pets (or other players as babies). The world is friendly to all ages, and there’s even a light roleplaying system in the form of items and player housing.

8) Blox Fruits

There are dozens of games based on anime. Roblox Blox Fruits is one of those games, heavily based on the anime and manga One Piece and weaved into an RPG experience.

Players are first greeted with a choice to pick a side: marines or pirates. Like its source material, marines and pirates are a large part of the story. Once chosen, it’s up to the player to increase their level, max their skills, and search for the powerful and rare devil fruits.

7) Your Bizarre Adventure

Roblox: Your Bizarre Adventure is inspired by the anime and manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. And the gameplay isn’t far from the source material.

Players create their very own character to level and develop. More importantly, the abilities come from “Stands.” These are powerful spiritual techniques with their own unique set of skills.

6) Loomian Legacy

The best way to describe Loomian Legacy is Roblox meets Pokémon. Players are given their first Loomian to start and an entire world with unique biomes to capture more Loomians. These can then be used to battle other trainers.

Unlike Pokémon, however, there is an emphasis on multiplayer. This isn’t a single-player experience but rather an MMO adventure RPG. Other players and their loomians can be battled and even traded.

5) Tower Defense Simulator

Roblox Tower Defense Simulator somehow makes a simple concept deep and rich. Enemies come in waves, and players are tasked with defeating each wave by placing towers.

Winning earns experience and cash, which can be traded for new towers. Rich gameplay comes from grouping and challenging other friends in various game modes.

4) Rogue Lineage

Rogue Lineage is a challenging Roblox game that doesn’t hold the player’s hand. It’s all about survival and permadeath.

The goal is to survive for as long as possible. There are quests, weapons, classes, artifacts, armor, and more to find to help keep that life bar in tip-top shape. But when players die, it’s permanent. However, leftover items are passed down to the next heir in line.

3) Bee Swarm Simulator

As the name suggests, Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator attempts to simulate the prospect of raising bees. Start small with a few bees, keep them happy, spread pollen, and even do quests for bears. Maybe at some point, the bee colony is large enough to start venturing out to fight bugs and monsters.

2) Shindo Life

Another entry heavily inspired by anime is Roblox Shindo Life, only this time it’s Naruto. First-time players are greeted with character creation, a dream-come-true for any fan of Naruto. Once created, players can level up their ninjas, hunt for scrolls, and battle other players.

1) Murder Mystery 2

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 has been going strong for over half a decade. And how could it not? The premise is fun and addicting. It consists of three factions: the murderer, a sheriff, and the rest are innocent bystanders.

But they aren’t safe; the murderer is out to kill as many people as possible, and it’s up to the sheriff to stop them.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha