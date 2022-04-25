How to take filters off of TikTok videos?

On TikTok, one of the many interesting and appealing features is the filters that one can use while making videos. TikTokers are not only attracted to them because of the aesthetics they add to their videos, but also because they aid in the ease of expression.

But there is a side and support to not using filters as well. Not everyone wants to use them, and not all the time. But what can be done to remove filters from TikToks? What are the scope and limitations of removing filters? Let’s take a look.

When and how can one remove filters from TikTok videos?

TikTok has a range of filters that users can utilize. Like everything else on the app, several filters gain and wane in popularity depending on trends, for instance, the Rotoscope filter recently. When it comes to removing filters, though, there are some rules.

Removing filters from other users’ videos and your own videos once you have posted them is not possible on TikTok. These rules can’t be bent. But a lot can be done before you’ve posted a video. At any given stage, before posting your video, should you choose, you can tinker with the filters in your video.

The process is built into the app and does not require any additional software to work. The multiple stages that you can decide to go filter-free are while a video is in your drafts, or after you’ve recorded it or before you begin filming your video.

Erin 🏳️‍🌈 she/her @evernanon23 @jenaatbest OK but this is my favorite TikTok trend rn, it's ppl removing filters and showing their natural faces and it's so wholesome. @jenaatbest OK but this is my favorite TikTok trend rn, it's ppl removing filters and showing their natural faces and it's so wholesome.

For starters, let’s see how you can remove a filter from a video in your drafts.

Go to your drafts on your profile and choose the video you want to edit.

After that, tap the ‘back’ button on top left corner, which takes you back to editing options.

Go to ‘effects’ on the bottom left and there will be an ‘undo’ button — clicking on that will make your video filter-free.

If there are multiple filters on the video, you’ll have to click ‘undo’ multiple times.

And lastly, once the filters are gone, don’t forget to save your draft.

To un-filter a video you just recorded:

Stay on the ‘record’ page after you’ve finished recording your video and tap on ‘filters’ icon on the right side of the screen.

Next, go to ‘portrait’ and you’ll find an option called ‘normal.’ If you click on it, the app will get rid of any filters you have on your video.

To create a filter-less video:

Start recording your video and go to ‘filters’ icon on the right.

Once again, under ‘portrait’ select ‘normal.’

Also go to the ‘effects’ icon on the left of the ‘record’ button and click the circular icon with a line through it, which stands on the top left of the menu.

Then disable the ‘enhance’ mode. Henceforth whatever you record will not have any filters on it.

These are the quick steps that can make your videos — before you’ve posted them — filter free. So go forth and enjoy the no-filter life.

