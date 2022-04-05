How to use the viral Friends filter on TikTok? Courteney Cox tries it out and the result is hilarious

Something new has taken the internet by storm and it is a Friends filter. It has been doing its rounds on social media for a while. Courteney Cox noticed it on Instagram and could not help but have some fun with the viral filter. She used the TikTok filter and tried out the faces of all six Friends characters to test the authenticity of the filter and the credibility of the technology.

Cox started by testing out David Schwimmer's face as Ross Geller. It took her a while to figure out because the resemblance was not very strong.

Next, she tried Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani's face. Cox had no difficulty recognizing it and said,

"Joey. Hi! How you doin'? Oh, looks good with an earring. Or two."

However, when the third filter showed up, which was a woman's face, the actress had some difficulty trying to figure out which of the three female characters' face it was. Next, the filter put the face of Monica Gellar on Courteney Cox herself. Though she was able to identify her own face quickly, she said:

"Is that me? Okay, I think my eyebrows are a little different...Rachel? I don't buy it."

After cycling through the last two faces, Chandler and Phoebe, she admitted that male characters were recognizable but the filters for the female characters were fairly vague.

How to use the Friends filter on TikTok?

FRIENDS @FriendsTV A bromance they’ll read about one day in history books. A bromance they’ll read about one day in history books. https://t.co/PuXF8mH0yG

TikTok is a social media app that can be used to create dynamic or creative visuals using a wide range of TikTok filters.

For viewers unfamiliar with the app, here are the steps to to use any filter, including the Friends filter, on TikTok.

Tap the Plus icon in the center of the bottom menu. Tap the red Record button to record a new video, or tap Upload to use a saved video clip. Tap Filters in the upper-right corner of the vertical menu and a variety of filters will appear along the bottom of the screen. Tap one to view a live preview of it on your recorded or uploaded clip. Drag the white dot to decrease or increase the intensity of the TikTok video filter. Once the TikTok video looks the way you want, tap it to close the Filters menu. Make any other edits and tap Next. Tap Post button to publish the video.

Tap the Discover icon and type the keyword Friends into the search bar to get the new filter.

