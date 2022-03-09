5 things you didn't know about David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer, known for his role as Ross Geller from Friends, is a New York-born actor who was brought up in Los Angeles.

Schwimmer later used to split his time between two cities, Chicago and Los Angeles. In Chicago, he established a good name as an actor in the city's thriving theater scene. He spent his time at auditions in Los Angeles, attempting to hit a big break in Hollywood after graduating with a degree in theater from Northwestern University.

Schwimmer continues to be a frequent face both on and off screen. Regardless of his popularity, David remains one of the few stars who have managed to keep their personal lives a secret from the world. Keep reading to learn more about everyone's favorite Friends star David Schwimmer.

Lesser-known facts about Friends star David Schwimmer

1) Improv with Stephen Colbort

During his time at Northwestern University, David Schwimmer met Stephen Colbert, another young student bound for greatness.

When he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2016, Colbert disclosed that he and Schwimmer had not only attended college together but had also performed together during their time at the university.

Colbert reminded Schwimmer on The Late Show,

"You and I were in an improv group together."

The troupe was called No Fun Mud Piranhas and Colbert even revealed to the audience a photo of the group from when he and Schwimmer were both members. Colbert, in particular, seemed to have enjoyed performing improvs alongside the Friends star in the troupe.

2) Co-founder of the Lookingglass Theatre Company

David Schwimmer co-founded Chicago's Lookingglass Theatre Company with three friends as a sophomore at Northwestern. According to The Daily Northwestern, Schwimmer recounted the company's birth narrative with attendees at a lecture at his alma mater in 2013.

When he realized that there was no practice space provided by the school, Schwimmer was preparing to lead a school performance of Alice in Wonderland. The tenacious undergraduate leased out his own place by using the money he was gifted at his bar mitzvah.

Recalling the moment, Schwimmer said,

"We had this amazing experience which not only bonded us as a group but also taught us that with enough chutzpah and determination we can produce, and we could do it the way we wanted to."

Soon after, they created Lookingglass, which has now been transformed into a Chicago landmark. Schwimmer has remained active in theater through the years, directing and participating in a number of shows.

3) As Michael in The Wonder Years

David Schwimmer had already made a few TV appearances by the early 1990s when he was hired for his most famous role so far. David played the role of Michael, Karen Arnold's lover, on the smash series titled The Wonder Years.

His role appeared in four episodes throughout the programme's fourth and fifth seasons. When Michael and Karen were hitched and headed to Alaska, Schwimmer's tenure on the program finally ended.

In an interview with Yahoo! Finance, Olivia D'Abo, who played the role of Karen on the show, spoke of the show's executive producer Bob Brush describing Schwimmer as,

"Sort of dopey and a bit silly, but not too goofy."

She added, praising his acting talents and noting,

"He has a quality that you just kind of fall in love with."

4) Schwimmer's journey as a director

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller on Friends (Image via Getty Images)

David Schwimmer began directing musicals while he was still a student at Northwestern University and eventually went on to produce shows for Lookingglass Theatre Company. It's no surprise that Schwimmer pursued his directorial aspirations onscreen as well.

He wrote and directed the 1998 rom-com Since You've Been Gone to make his debut while also making an appearance in the movie, according to his IMDb credentials.

Schwimmer had been signed as Ross Geller in Friends at the time, and he went on to direct 10 episodes of the program, as well as two episodes of Matt LeBlanc's Friends spinoff titled Joey.

Following that, he directed the films Nevermind Nirvana, Americana, and New Car Smell. Schwimmer reappeared on the big screen in 2007 to film the comedy Run Fatboy Run, starring Simon Pegg. Schwimmer then moved on to drama with the 2010 feature Trust, which was a favorite at the Toronto International Film Festival, according to CTV News.

5) As Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson

David Schwimmer continued to appear on TV following the Friends finale, with cameos on 30 Rock, Lisa Kudrow's sitcom Web Therapy, and in Entourage and Episodes.

Schwimmer did not commit to any other show until more than a decade after Friends concluded, portraying lawyer Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson.

David Schwimmer is consistently remembered for his portrayal of Ross Geller in Friends, among many other appearances on TV shows and movies. He left an indelible mark on the show, having grown into a fine brother, son, and friend.

At the same time, he has made impressive career moves outside of the series too. These lesser-known facts give fans a glimpse into Schwimmer's extraordinary life away from the spotlight.

Edited by Sabika