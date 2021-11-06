Stephen Colbert cracks ridiculous joke about Aaron Rodgers relying on homeopathy for COVID-19

Aaron Rodgers, for at least this week, is no stranger to being the butt of several jokes and memes regarding his situation with his vaccination status. In case you missed it, Rodgers was ruled out this week for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19.

The problem with that was, back in August, Rodgers was asked whether or not he was vaccinated, and here was his response:

"Yeah, I've been immunized."

He would also go on to say the following:

"There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys. There's guys that have been vaccinated and contracted COVID. So it's an interesting issue."

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert cracks joke at Rodgers' expense

Comedian and The Late Show host Stephen Colbert makes a living by making jokes at the expense of others, and his Thursday night monologue was no different as he took aim at Aaron Rodgers and his latest snafu.

Over the past week, it was also reported that Rodgers used an alternative homeopathic remedy with the hope of raising the levels of antibodies in his system as a substitute for getting vaccinated.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



More here: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19.More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q… #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19. More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q…

Here's what Colbert had to say last night about this revelation:

"My goop sense are tingling. I'm no expert, but I'm guessing it's a lot easier just to play football with a shot in your arm than a jade egg stuck where the sun don't shine. Then again, they are called the Packers."

When Colbert mentioned the word goop, he was referring to a wellness company owned by actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The company sells jade eggs that can be inserted into the vagina for squeezing and releasing exercises.

Colbert has always had a way with words, and he delivered in a big way Thursday night by doing what he does best, which is bringing humor and levity to a topic for the audience.

When will Rodgers return to the Packers?

Since Rodgers is unvaccinated, he must stay away from the club's facility for, at least, 10 days and test negative twice within a span of 24 hours. This puts his return to the organization on November 13.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is one day before the Packers' Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. This will indeed put a strain on the Packers because, even if Rodgers is able to suit up for the game, it will be without a week of practice and walkthroughs that are customary for players for an upcoming game.

Edited by Windy Goodloe