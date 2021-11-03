"Expected to have another chance at going to the Super Bowl" - Patrick Mahomes reflects on Chiefs' disappointing start to 2021 NFL season

Eight weeks into the NFL season, many fans wouldn't think that the Kansas City Chiefs would have just gotten back to a .500 record. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates certainly didn't think that they would be in this position either.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, but it came down to a late field goal and the Giants' lack of timeouts that would play in the Chiefs' favor. Patrick Mahomes spoke about his team's disappointing start to the 2021 NFL season, a situation the team is surprised to be in.

Patrick Mahomes says he and Chiefs teammates focused too much on playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't lived up to the expectations that were set for them heading into this season. The Kansas City Chiefs took two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl, winning the 2019-2020 season and then being defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past February.

But, according to Mahomes, the team may have been a bit too focused on a return to the playoffs instead of focusing on the regular season.

“We expected to be in the playoffs. We expected to have another chance at going to the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “But it takes the daily process of every single day to make it there, and we’re noticing that now, that we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and put in that work.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs as a whole have not only been playing inconsistent football but, also messy. The Chiefs lead the NFL in turnovers that are completely uncharacteristic of Kansas City.

Neither the offense nor defense has been as crisp as they have been in recent seasons.

The Chiefs will have to find that focus and put the work in every day if they have any chance of making a playoff run in 2021. The Chiefs are currently 4-4 tied in the bottom of the AFC West with the Denver Broncos.

Although the Chiefs defeated the Giants on Monday night, their play was still sloppy and have a lot of things to clean up on both sides of the ball.

The Chiefs will now prepare to host the Green Bay Packers this week, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders and then the Dallas Cowboys.

Edited by LeRon Haire