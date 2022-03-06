The Friends cast then and now: From Jennifer Aniston to David Schwimmer, here's what they are up to

The reunion marked the first time, since the end of the show, that all six of the lead characters - Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox - appeared on screen together.

The cast of Friends: Then and Now

Most of the cast members have remained in the public eye ever since the sitcom ended. For starters, Jennifer starred in The Morning Show, Lisa appeared opposite Steve Carrell in Netflix's Space Force, and Courteney led her own sitcom, Cougar Town. As for the male leads, Matt LeBlanc hosted Top Gear for three years, Matthew came out with his own memoir, and Schwimmer fronts Intelligence.

Here's what the cast of Friends has been up to since the show ended.

Courteney Cox a.k.a. Monica Geller

Courteney Cox, who portrayed Monica Geller, led her own sitcom, Cougar Town, for six years while also starring in other series like Scrubs, Modern Family, and Drunk History. Her most recent and upcoming projects include Scream, Shining Vale, and Last Chance U.

In this show, she is an ambitious chef who needs to have everything clean and organized. Later in the series, she falls in love with her best friend, Chandler Bing. The two round off their Friends arc by having twins and leaving New York City for the suburbs.

Jennifer Aniston a.k.a Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green, rose to fame after the sitcom and has since starred in several films and series like The Break-Up, The Bounty Hunter, Horrible Bosses, We're The Millers, Dumplin', Murder Mystery, Cake, and The Morning Show. Her recent shows include Live in Front of a Studio Audience and The Morning Show Season 2 and she will be seen next in Murder Mystery 2.

In the sitcom, she is the rich girl who arrives at Central Perk wearing a wedding dress. She goes from being a waitress to climbing the ranks in the fashion industry, while also continuing her on-off relationship with Ross. The two also have a daughter named Emma.

Lisa Kudrow a.k.a. Phoebe Buffay

Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay, did plenty of films and series after the sitcom including P.S. I Love You, Bad Neighbours, Easy A, The Girl on the Train, Booksmart, Scandal, Grace, and Frankie, Web Therapy, The Comeback, and Space Force. She was recently seen in The Boss Baby: Family Business and Space Force 2. Lisa will be seen next in Better Nate Than Ever.

In the show, she is a whimsical masseuse and a guitarist, known for her free spirit. Her character goes from singing and dating guys to reuniting with her family and getting married to Mike Hannigan.

Matt LeBlanc a.k.a. Joey Tribbiani

Matt LeBlanc, who portrayed Joey Tribbiani, was the only actor from the sitcom to star in the spin-off, Joey. His other projects include Episodes and Man With A Plan. His most recent work was Top Gear: A Tribute to Sabine Schmitz.

In the show, Joey is shown as an aspiring soap opera actor who loves food. His pre-Days of Our Lives acting work included blue lipstick commercials, plays about space travel, and being a salesman. At one point in the sitcom, he falls in love with Rachel but it doesn't work out for the two of them.

Matthew Perry a.k.a. Chandler Bing

After Friends, Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing, was seen starring in films and shows like 17 Again, The Good Wife, The Odd Couple, Go On, and Mr. Sunshine. He recently announced the launch of his memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which is expected to be released this year on November 1.

In the sitcom, his character screams sarcasm. He was known to be a commitment-phobe, but eventually falls in love with Monica and marries her.

David Schwimmer a.k.a. Ross Geller

David Schwimmer, who portrayed Ross Geller, continued acting and also directed after the sitcom ended. He is best known for voicing the giraffe, Melman, in the Madagascar movies. His other projects include American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson, and Sky show Intelligence. Extrapolations and Intelligence Season 2 are two of his upcoming projects.

In Friends, his character is a paleontologist by profession. He has a son with Carol and a daughter with Rachel. He gets married thrice throughout the series.

Edited by Khushi Singh